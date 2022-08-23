Read full article on original website
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Man found with 3 firearms and suspicious item in traffic stop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a man dressed in a ballistics vest with two guns and a rifle in his car, along with a suspicious item that led to the evacuation of several homes in Port St. Lucie. The discovery of the weapons came during a...
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI
65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
Teens accused killing, stealing fish from Fla. Oceanographic Center in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say four teens broke into the Florida Oceanographic Center where they killed one fish and slapped another before stealing it. The break-in happened on Aug. 9 and it's caught on camera. According to the arrest report, the teens hopped a fence near the stingray...
Tale of a parking ticket, trash talk and someone 'who will have the citation ripped up'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Using your position to get something — or get away with something — is usually frowned upon. An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office learned that the hard way. The allegation was that Special Projects Coordinator Stacy Padilla used...
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Man shot in Hialeah road rage incident dies at hospital
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage in Hialeah ended with a shooting that left the suspected aggressor dead. The two cars involved in the shooting have since been towed from Hialeah Drive near Southeast Sixth Avenue, Wednesday, where this all unfolded. According to Hialeah Police, at 4...
From steak houses to sub shops these 18 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspections
For the weeks of August 15 through 21, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Waterstone Resort & Marina, Atlantic Ballroom, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9930 Glades Road, Boca...
Thomas Forester passes away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
