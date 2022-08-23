ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI

65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Man shot in Hialeah road rage incident dies at hospital

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage in Hialeah ended with a shooting that left the suspected aggressor dead. The two cars involved in the shooting have since been towed from Hialeah Drive near Southeast Sixth Avenue, Wednesday, where this all unfolded. According to Hialeah Police, at 4...
HIALEAH, FL
Thomas Forester passes away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

