The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
thecomeback.com
Tyreek Hill reveals shocking criticism about Chiefs
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with a new team this year after the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And while Hill is clearly enjoying his new team and new quarterback, he doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the way his time in Kansas City ended.
thecomeback.com
NFL advisor reveals terrifying Deshaun Watson concerns
It’s been over a week since the NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. But with Watson bizarrely maintaining his innocence multiple times, not every prominent person within the league is happy with the way the process turned out.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to quarterback’s embarrassingly bad interception
Every quarterback at any level of football throws interceptions from time to time. Those sorts of mistakes are just part of the game and are generally nothing to be too embarrassed about. However, the pick Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw during the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday was absolutely embarrassing.
thecomeback.com
Retired 4-time Pro Bowl OT says people reached out to gauge his interest in Cowboys (updated)
The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for help at offensive tackle after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a significant leg injury on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Smith’s left hamstring “tore and came off the bone.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Smith specifically suffered “an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery,” and added that Smith will have surgery on Friday.
thecomeback.com
Richard Sherman has blunt take on 49ers QB situation
Thursday night, Richard Sherman debuted on the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. He didn’t hold back when talking about how the San Francisco 49ers have handled the quarterback situation between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Sherman played for the 49ers for three years so he could give some...
thecomeback.com
Reason why NFL can’t punish Aaron Donald revealed
On Thursday, a shocking video surfaced showing Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players after a fight broke out during a joint practice. But unlike Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who did the same thing during a game back in 2019, Donald will likely not be facing any punishment at all.
thecomeback.com
Jaguars waive veteran quarterback for 3rd time
The next time the Jacksonville Jaguars call, quarterback Jake Luton may want to just let it go to voicemail. He pretty much knows how it’s going to go by now. Luton, who was released by the Jaguars in mid-August only to be re-signed eight days later has now been released a second time this offseason. It’s also the third time overall that Jacksonville has parted ways with the 26-year-old.
thecomeback.com
Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connect on big play
How well will third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa mesh with receiver Tyreek Hill? It’s a question that will linger throughout the 2022 season and the answer will go a long way in determining what kind of season the Miami Dolphins will have. The first play of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles will give the Dolphins and their fans reason to be optimistic.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Flacco’s horrendous interception
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has seen the highest level of football in his career, winning a Super Bowl championship with the Ravens in 2012. Over ten years later, his career has taken a turn for the worse. And his performance in the New York Jets‘ final preseason game Sunday caught the attention of the NFL world for all the wrong reasons.
thecomeback.com
Chiefs pull hilarious prank on rookie wide receiver
It is accustomed in many NFL locker rooms for team veterans to prank the rookies on the roster. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ veterans did just that to rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore on Saturday night. Moore (seen above during May’s organized team activities) posted a picture on social media...
thecomeback.com
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot multiple times during attempted carjacking
Former Alabama running back and Washington Commanders’ rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was reportedly been shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. According to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, the injuries Robinson suffered are thankfully non-life-threatening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also added that the robbery stemmed from an attempted carjacking...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Sean McDermott’s comments
The Buffalo Bills played the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game on Friday night but that was overshadowed by the horrific details surrounding a civil lawsuit made against Bills punter Matt Araiza on Thursday. On Thursday, a civil lawsuit was filed that accuses three San Diego State football players, including...
thecomeback.com
Jets coach responds to Denzel Mims’ surprising trade request
Wide receiver Denzel Mims has made it pretty clear that he wants to be traded away from the New York Jets, calling a trade the “only option” for him at this point. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to be ruling out Mims’ future with the team just yet.
thecomeback.com
Bills make decision on Matt Araiza for Friday game
Thursday, a civil lawsuit was filed that accused two current San Diego State football players and former player Matt Araiza, currently a punter with the Buffalo Bills, of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021. The story contains horrific details of an assault that allegedly began when...
thecomeback.com
Jets receiver has breakout game Sunday following trade request
It has been a difficult road in the NFL thus far for third-year receiver Denzel Mims, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Injuries and inconsistent play have hampered Mims thus far in his young career, but he showed some real potential in the Jets’ final preseason game against the New York Giants.
thecomeback.com
NFL player gets hefty fine for something he didn’t commit
The NFL has very specific rules and regulations regarding its uniforms and the league will not hesitate to hand out hefty fines to any player breaking those rules. However, it looks like the league might need to spend a little time making sure the players are breaking the rules before dishing out fines.
What A Difference A Year Makes
Last year, Jim Harbaugh was up against it, now, he's on the top of the Big Ten mountain.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Michigan’s insane quarterback update
One of college football’s biggest offseason storylines was the Michigan Wolverines’ quarterback battle between incumbent starter Cade McNamara and young star J.J. McCarthy. And now, just a week before Michigan opens its 2022 season against Colorado State, head coach Jim Harbaugh has finally made his starting quarterback announcement – kind of.
thecomeback.com
Ian Rapoport clarifies current Jimmy Garoppolo trade partner
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear since the end of last season that their future revolves around quarterback Trey Lance and does not involve Jimmy Garroppolo. However, here were are, days away from final roster cuts before the 2022 NFL season, and they’ve been unable to put together a trade for their former starter.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Desmond Howard’s wild CFP predictions
Nothing marks the start of another college football season quite like some outlandish preseason predictions. And during ESPN’s first College GameDay pregame show of the year, analyst Desmond Howard caused quite the stir with his thoughts on the upcoming College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, Howard revealed his wild...
