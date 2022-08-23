ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Center, KY
City
Louisville, KY
foodanddine.com

Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen

A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Kentucky Derby#Hyatt Hotel#Yum#Business Industry#Linus Business#Campisano Capital#Truvine#Wdrb News#Action Loan#St Matthews#Carney Management Co
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
KFC
wdrb.com

Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

'Infectious and inspiring' | Kentucky Derby Festival's 'Pin Lady' dies at 77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of an employee known as "The Pin Lady." KDF officials said Bridget Sherrill, its vice president of Merchandising, died last week. Sherrill was known for her significant role in the Pegasus Pin Program, which generates millions of dollars in funding for the festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy