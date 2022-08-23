Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
foodanddine.com
Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen
A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Oldham County volunteer firefighters turn pandemic hobby into brewing company
PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Oldham County volunteer firefighters joined together to start Oldham Brewing Company. Oldham Brewing Company is located in the lower level of Glen Oaks Country Club. Jon Fee, head brewer, said it all started as a hobby during COVID. "When COVID hit I started brewing four...
wdrb.com
Radcliff, Ky. movie theater, Showtime Cinemas, closing Sunday after decades in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple for entertainment in Radcliff, Ky. is shutting down on Sunday. Showtime Cinemas has been bringing the latest and greatest movies to Radcliff for decades, but after this weekend, its seats will remain empty. Some loyal customers are disappointed that the movie theater is closing for good.
Top events in Louisville this weekend: Aug. 27 & Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weekends are the time to have fun and make memories with your friends and family, or just by yourself. This weekend, check out the St. Matthews Potato Fest, Brew at the Zoo & Wine too, Jazz in Central Park and more!. Saturday. After 70 years, the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
msn.com
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
wdrb.com
'Infectious and inspiring' | Kentucky Derby Festival's 'Pin Lady' dies at 77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of an employee known as "The Pin Lady." KDF officials said Bridget Sherrill, its vice president of Merchandising, died last week. Sherrill was known for her significant role in the Pegasus Pin Program, which generates millions of dollars in funding for the festival.
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
