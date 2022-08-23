Read full article on original website
Related
wmky.org
Football Eagles Head to Macon for Week Zero Season Opener at Mercer
Morehead State opens its 93rd season of collegiate football versus nationally-ranked Mercer on Saturday. Kickoff at Five Star Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game marks the 10th consecutive season the Eagles have faced at least one FCS top-25 opponent - every season in head coach Rob Tenyer's era. This is also the first-ever Week 0 game for Morehead State.
wmky.org
Soccer Unable to Overcome Marshall Thursday
Despite its best efforts, the Morehead State soccer team could not topple regional rival Marshall Thursday, falling 2-0 in full time. The Eagles fell to 1-2-0 with the loss, dropping their second straight match. Marshall held possession throughout most of the first half, pressuring Morehead State's defense, resulting in six...
Comments / 0