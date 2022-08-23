Morehead State opens its 93rd season of collegiate football versus nationally-ranked Mercer on Saturday. Kickoff at Five Star Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game marks the 10th consecutive season the Eagles have faced at least one FCS top-25 opponent - every season in head coach Rob Tenyer's era. This is also the first-ever Week 0 game for Morehead State.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO