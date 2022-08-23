ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wmky.org

Football Eagles Head to Macon for Week Zero Season Opener at Mercer

Morehead State opens its 93rd season of collegiate football versus nationally-ranked Mercer on Saturday. Kickoff at Five Star Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game marks the 10th consecutive season the Eagles have faced at least one FCS top-25 opponent - every season in head coach Rob Tenyer's era. This is also the first-ever Week 0 game for Morehead State.
MOREHEAD, KY
wmky.org

Soccer Unable to Overcome Marshall Thursday

Despite its best efforts, the Morehead State soccer team could not topple regional rival Marshall Thursday, falling 2-0 in full time. The Eagles fell to 1-2-0 with the loss, dropping their second straight match. Marshall held possession throughout most of the first half, pressuring Morehead State's defense, resulting in six...
MOREHEAD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy