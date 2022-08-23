Read full article on original website
World's Largest Rubber Duck in Erie
The World's Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be here in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water. In 2014, Craig Samborski brought...
Second Day of Tall Ships 2022 Wraps Up
Tall Ships Erie 2022 held it's second official day of events open to attendees today. Visitors were able to enjoy food, music, and vendors at the festival. And despite some concerns last week that there wouldn't be enough volunteers, the festival seems to have gone smoothly. "It really was a...
Hundreds watch as Tall Ships Dock in Presque Isle Bay
It was elbow to elbow excitement on Dobbins Landing for the Parade of Sail Thursday afternoon. “We came out to see the tall ships. I got the pirate bandana and sword for my nephew, so I figured I would dress up as well," said Brett Ploss, holding his nephew waiting for the parade to start.
Holy Trinity Church Hosts Polish Festival Zabawa this Weekend
Erie's annual Polish party returns this weekend. Holy Trinity Church is again hosting Zabawa, a celebration of Polish culture with all sorts of food, music and fun. Expect plenty of Polka music and dancing. There's even a Polish mass. The real draw is all that authentic Polish food from pierogis...
Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway
Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools
It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
Splash Pads Could Be Coming To Jamestown Next Summer
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Designs for two new splash pads within City of Jamestown parks are in the works. The Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Parks Department, and Planning Department met Friday with consultants hired to create concepts at two sites: Allen Park and Jackson-Taylor Park.
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down
There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down
Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd. in Summit Township
Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. for construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Friday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31. A five-mile detour...
Back to School Jam for Erie Public School Students
Student's from Erie's Public Schools will head back into the classroom on Monday and before they do, they need to make sure they are ready to go. Saturday was the annual Back to School Jam, all afternoon at Veteran's Memorial Stadium there was games and activities, like flag football for students to enjoy.
Clear the Shelters Continues in Local Animal Shelters
The nationwide effort to get animals into forever homes made its way to Erie where six local animal shelters participated in Clear the Shelters. Nicole Leone, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said, "We have a goal to get as many as cats and dogs and kittens and puppies adopted as possible."
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Erie Police Investigate Shooting at 13th and Wallace
Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting on the city's east side. The first calls came out Friday night around 10:30 at 13th and Wallace for shooting victim. Police at the scene said emergency crews took a teenage male to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
