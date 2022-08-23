Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
WSYX ABC6
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the man who they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for breaking and entering suspect from July incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crime division is asking for help identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case from July in south Columbus. On July 28 around 8 a.m., an unattached garage in the 200 block of East Morrill Avenue was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Gift of Music campaign donates used instruments to local students
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're looking to get rid of your old musical instruments we've got you covered. Columbus Music Commission Executive Director Bruce Garfield previews the Gift of Music Student Instrument Drive happening Saturday and Sunday. Here's how you can help:. Drop-off dates 2022: August 27th-September 4th.
WSYX ABC6
Ride for the Rhinos motorcycle ride supports wildlife conservation efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of motorcyclists are riding nearly 80 miles outside of Columbus today for a good cause. Sean Refienberg of Irony Pony Motorsports joins Good Day Columbus to discuss the purpose behind their 6th annual ride to The Wilds. Over 800 motorcyclists from five midwestern states...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crimes division is asking for help identifying two suspects in the theft of catalytic converters. On June 13 around 8:12 a.m. two suspects, one male, and one female, stole catalytic converters from vehicles near the 900 block of Ebner Street. Anyone...
WSYX ABC6
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
WSYX ABC6
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
WSYX ABC6
End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Education Association to meet Sunday for vote on conceptual agreement with CCS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet Sunday at Huntington Park to learn details of the comprehensive conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. “We are very excited to bring this conceptual agreement to our...
WSYX ABC6
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
WSYX ABC6
WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park
WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Health held a public forum in efforts to reduce gun violence
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is doing its part to step in and take action against gun violence by hosting a community forum where Central Ohioans were given the chance to engage with community leaders on the issue. There's a reason Columbus Public Health felt the need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County man accused of killing his wife found not guilty on all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Matheau Moore, who was charged with killing his wife, Emily Noble, has been found not guilty on all charges. Moore was accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to look like a suicide. The Delaware County Common Pleas Clerk confirmed Moore was found...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distributing and possessing bulk amount of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced on Friday to 121 months in prison for distributing and possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine. Levi Philips, 25, was sentenced for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than 750 grams of methamphetamine, the Department of Justice said. According...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Mayor Ginther, health leaders to hold violence prevention community forum
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and health leaders are holding a violence prevention community forum Saturday as part of its ongoing series to educate the Board of Health on gun violence. The free forum is open to the public and is limited to the first 125...
Comments / 0