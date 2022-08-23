Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
Sources Say This Is The Best Weekend For An Atlantic County Beach Day
The roughest part of the summer is upon us, friends. We're in the dog days of the season. We only have a few short days left of prime summertime here at the South Jersey and Jersey Shore beaches. Pretty soon, the kids will be off to school and the stress...
Kevin Jonas Breaks Tooth While Vacationing in Ocean City, NJ
There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth. Now you are out of town, in pain and you have to find a dentist prepared to do a more complicated dental procedure. You...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022
Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
What One Toms River, NJ Restaurant Owner Had To Say About Insane Cost Of Food
I'm sure you've noticed that things are getting more expensive. Whether its your weekly grocery bill, filling up the gas tank, or going out for dinner one thing is clear. Everything is a lot more expensive now a days in the Garden State. I was taking a walk with my...
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
Cape May Zoo’s Beverly the Bison Gives Birth to Calf
Congratulations to the newest mother at the Cape May Zoo. Three-year-old Beverly the bison gave birth to her first calf in the bison habitat on Thursday, Aug 18, according to a release from the zoo. "Her calf is strong and healthy, and mom is very protective of her", Dr. Alexander...
At Least 5 Injured Following “Roller Coaster Incident” at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ
At least five guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hurt earlier Thursday evening when they rode the El Toro roller coaster. Television chopper footage from overhead showed ambulances around El Toro roller coaster as of 9pm. Several riders reported back pain on the ride Thursday evening. First responders from...
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Is Now a UPenn Student!
If you're a Stranger Things fan living in the Philadelphia area, you may just see one of your favorite actors in your midst!. Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) on the show is now attending The University of Pennsylvania!. He made the news public in December after sharing a video of...
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Can You Help? Animal Shelter in Southern NJ in ‘Incredibly dire situation’
If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation." Simply put, they're out of space...
Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him. If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call the...
Linwood, NJ Man Going to Jail for Beating Pitbull Puppy to Death
A Linwood, New Jersey man who admitted being responsible for the death of his Pitbull puppy will spend time behind bars for his crime. The horrific incident took place in December of 2020, according to Daily Voice. 24-year-old Kyle Blythe reportedly beat his Pitbull puppy Dolce after it did what...
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
[WATCH LIVE] 2022 Battle at the Beach Football Games
The 2022 Battle at the Beach is back in Ocean City with 11 games this weekend at Carey Stadium. You can watch all 11 games right here on 973espn.com and the app!. All this weekend keep checking back here to watch the games live and see past games below. Friday...
EHT NJ Cops Looking for Cash Carrying Eagles Logo Wearing Guy
If you don't want anyone to notice you there are some things you might try doing. For example, don't wear easy-to-spot clothing - like a t-shirt for the most popular sports team in the area. Also, don't flash your cash - a lot of people don't even use cash anymore!...
Watch Legendary Philly PA News Anchor Jim Gardner Call Phillies Game, Throw Out First Pitch [VIDEO]
Jim Gardner, a Philadelphia legend in his own right, recently threw out the first pitch at a Phillies game. Watch and see how the Action News anchor handled the challenge, plus hear him calling some of the game. After about 46 years, Gardner is approaching his retirement from 6abc. He...
Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight
The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
