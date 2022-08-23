Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
Columbus police searching for breaking and entering suspect from July incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crime division is asking for help identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case from July in south Columbus. On July 28 around 8 a.m., an unattached garage in the 200 block of East Morrill Avenue was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crimes division is asking for help identifying two suspects in the theft of catalytic converters. On June 13 around 8:12 a.m. two suspects, one male, and one female, stole catalytic converters from vehicles near the 900 block of Ebner Street. Anyone...
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
Ohio man posing as funeral home director sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shawnte Hardin, 41, has been sentenced to 11 years and ten months in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to providing funeral services without a license. In a press release the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Real pastors pray at funerals,...
Officer shoots teen during traffic stop after suspects bring guns out, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop after police say the teen and another exited the vehicle with guns. Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge that includes Columbus police, said no officers were injured. Officials say the...
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet tonight at Huntington Park to learn details of a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools. The two sides reached the agreement during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. Sunday's meeting will allow members to...
End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
Columbus investigators searching for suspect who stole, crashed utility truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are searching for an individual who stole a utility truck and crashed it the next day into a Columbus business. Police said a suspect stole a utility truck on August 4 along Hibernia Drive. The next day, the suspect crashed the truck into a business along Silver Drive.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
Columbus Education Association to meet Sunday for vote on conceptual agreement with CCS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet Sunday at Huntington Park to learn details of the comprehensive conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. “We are very excited to bring this conceptual agreement to our...
First Scores: Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Glenville 20 - Olentangy Liberty 14. Olentangy Berlin 17- Olentangy Orange 0. Westerville South 30- Westerville...
WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park
WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
Columbus Public Health held a public forum in efforts to reduce gun violence
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is doing its part to step in and take action against gun violence by hosting a community forum where Central Ohioans were given the chance to engage with community leaders on the issue. There's a reason Columbus Public Health felt the need...
Delaware County man accused of killing his wife found not guilty on all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Matheau Moore, who was charged with killing his wife, Emily Noble, has been found not guilty on all charges. Moore was accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to look like a suicide. The Delaware County Common Pleas Clerk confirmed Moore was found...
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distributing and possessing bulk amount of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced on Friday to 121 months in prison for distributing and possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine. Levi Philips, 25, was sentenced for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than 750 grams of methamphetamine, the Department of Justice said. According...
Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
