ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Clark County, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
County
Clark County, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Yates
myfox28columbus.com

CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet tonight at Huntington Park to learn details of a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools. The two sides reached the agreement during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. Sunday's meeting will allow members to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#The Dayton Fire Hockey#Sheriff
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

First Scores: Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Glenville 20 - Olentangy Liberty 14. Olentangy Berlin 17- Olentangy Orange 0. Westerville South 30- Westerville...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park

WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy