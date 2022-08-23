Read full article on original website
Frankfurter
5d ago
Not my baby ....all three already convicted felons...bet on it. lock them up and leave them in, where they belong. cages
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
WMDT.com
Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
WDEL 1150AM
Two traffic incidents, one location, four hospitalized Friday night
Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana. New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
WBOC
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
Woman Killed in Jeep Crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – A woman was killed early Saturday morning in an attempt to swerve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars on murder charges following a stabbing early Wednesday morning. At around 4:10 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex for a reported stabbing. On arrival, troopers met with the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot, suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED & Breaking: Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City
UPDATED – 08/27/22 – 10am – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Coastal Highway at 59th Street in Ocean City just before midnight. Ocean City Police say Sophia Battisti was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Police say Good Samaritans initiated lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Battisti was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene – police say alcohol is not a factor on the driver. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 410-520-5136.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover man charged with murder
A Dover man is behind bars, charged with first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at a Dover-area apartment complex. Delaware State Police say the victim was stabbed just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Planter's Run apartment complex. He later died at the hospital. Troopers believe Robert Webb-Asare, 33, got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
WMDT.com
21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
Wilmington Man Charged for Burglaries
WILMINGTON, DE – 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington was arrested by Delaware State Police on...
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Two Juveniles Arrested for Carjacking in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Two teenagers were arrested for an attempted carjacking Tuesday night in Wilmington....
Comments / 35