A Clymer man has been charged with insurance fraud in the 3rd degree and attempted grand larceny in the 3rd degree after an investigation by the New York State Police. Troopers from SP Jamestown received word from the State Department of Financial Services that 23-year-old Colt Miller had reported a car crash in January of 2022, but their investigation revealed that Miller had already been paid over $3,000 by his insurance company, and that accident actually occurred in November of 2021. Miller turned himself into SP Jamestown on Thursday where he was processed. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in French Creek Town Court in September.

CLYMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO