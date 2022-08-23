As inflation hits health care, Americans are ‘taking control’ of their well-being: The Vitamin Shoppe CEO

Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
belmarrahealth.com
Easy Activities That Could Slash Dementia Risk
Dementia affects millions, and future predictions expect those numbers to jump as the population continues to age. A new study, however, suggests this condition may not be inevitable. New research published in Neurology links several daily activities that may lower the risk for dementia, which likely comes as great news...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
New Analysis Shows What Cuts The Risk Of Dementia More Than Physical Activities
A new meta-analysis published in the journal Neurology today found that activities like reading a book, doing yoga, and spending time with family and friends may help lower the risk of dementia. In a meta-analysis, researchers looked at all available papers to see how cognitive, physical, and social activities affect...
YOGA・
Medical News Today
Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?
Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voices: The hidden ADHD tax is landing women like me in thousands of pounds of debt
“Why don’t you just save some money so that you don’t run out next time?” my friend asks me after I politely decline her invite out to dinner. Once again, I’ve spent my monthly paycheck long before payday and I’m waiting, struggling until it comes around again.My relationship with money has always been tumultuous. When I was little, I’d spend my pocket money as soon as I had it. As a university student, I was constantly making impulsive purchases. When my first student overdraft ran to its limit, I got another one. And another.A form of neurodiversity, ADHD is...
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
The drugs don’t work (and other mental health myths)
There can be little doubt that public attitudes to mental health have already turned a corner. Just consider the sheer number of public figures – from Robbie Williams and Lady Gaga to Baroness Davidson – who have opened up about their struggles. According to one analysis of English...
MedicalXpress
Delving deeper into social health of methamphetamine users
Methamphetamine is an illicit substance used in communities across Australia and worldwide. A large 2019 survey estimated that 300,000 Australians aged 14 years and over had used some form of illicit meth/amphetamine in the previous year. Half had used the crystal form of methamphetamine ("ice"), and one-fifth had used the powdered form ("speed").
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Michigan Abbott plant restarts production of Similac baby formula
Abbott Nutrition announce this week that it is restarting production of Similac baby formula at its troubled plant in Sturgis, Michigan, which was shut down earlier this year and contributed to a nationwide shortage of infant formula. The company, which is the largest producer of baby formula in the US,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Studying role of depression, stress, and meditation in glaucoma
According to Sarah Van Tassel, MD, physicians may need to recognize issues and treat patients more holistically. There is more to glaucoma than simply the degree to which the disease affects the eye. Recent studies have indicated that glaucoma and depression may be linked. Physicians treating glaucoma patients may need...
earth.com
Leisure activities greatly lower the risk of dementia
Leisure activities could help lower the risk of dementia, according to a new meta-analysis published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. These activities include reading a book, doing yoga and spending time with family and friends. For the investigation, the experts...
YOGA・
FOXBusiness
Second jobs and high inflation: Risks associated with working a side hustle
Many employees are turning to side hustles amid the uncertain economic environment to make ends meet. However, some of those side hustles could impede on and threaten an employee's main income source, according to experts. More than 40% of adults across the U.S. reported having a side job in 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Research team finds positive psychological factors are not equally protective against illness across races
Research has consistently shown that positive psychological factors are linked to better physical health, including increased resistance to infectious illnesses such as the flu and the common cold. A new study from the University of California, Irvine, examines the role that race plays in this connection, comparing the results of African American and European American participants in a series of landmark experimental studies from the Common Cold Project, conducted between 1993 and 2011.
FOXBusiness
Rising interest rates could leave demand in the housing market ‘quashed,’ expert warns
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discussed the housing market's expected economic pivot following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal for an additional interest rate hike. JERRY HOWARD: Well, right now, I mean, obviously, 5.5% [mortgage rate] is better...
How Eating Nature's Candy Can Boost Our Mental Well-Being
While there are many benefits of consuming fruit, you might be surprised that diets rich in whole fruit might also be good for your mental health.
FOXBusiness
Some back-to-school shoppers turn to BNPL to cover higher prices: TransUnion survey
Some shoppers dealing with increased prices on back-to-school items are using everything in their arsenals to tackle the extra costs, including buy now, pay later (BNPL), according to recent survey data. New research from TransUnion found that 55% of consumers said they expected to spend more on their back-to-school shopping...
studyfinds.org
Here’s why being active in your community is key to preventing dementia
BRIGHTON, England — The key to a healthy brain into old age might just hinge on how active you are in your community. It turns out the more social leisure activities you do — from joining a local club or playing sports, to volunteering or participating in a religious group — the more likely you’ll slow cognitive decline. That’s according to an “exciting” study from the United Kingdom, which offers especially good news for people who have dementia in their family.
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
When Should You See A Doctor For Insomnia?
It's essential to seek a specialist for insomnia at the right time to avoid being sleep deprived and compromising your overall wellbeing and everyday life.
Fast Company
The kids are not okay: When back to school collides with a youth mental health crisis
Sixteen-year-old “Jeremy” is struggling. Prior to the pandemic he was an extroverted eighth grader with a friend group of 15 to 20 people and an almost perfect GPA. Then school shut down and he spent all of ninth grade at home. Jeremy is a hands-on learner and he found paying attention to a screen difficult. Gradually, he lost touch with most of his friends. Then his family was evicted and he spent a few weeks living in a hotel.
KIDS・
Comments / 0