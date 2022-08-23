ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

wdiy.org

Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case

A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center

The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
YORK, PA
Education
abc27.com

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
townlively.com

Church Plans New Prekindergarten Program

Fun and learning will go hand in hand when Chiques PreK opens at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy. The private school will operate Mondays through Fridays year-round and will offer classes for children ages 3 to 5. Cindy Beyerlein, acting director, said the school is...
MOUNT JOY, PA
FOX 43

Sports complex planned for North York borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster General Health unveils new cancer treatment center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is celebrating a new, first-of-its-kind cancer treatment center. The new proton therapy center opened on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. Proton therapy uses high-energy proton beams to destroy cancer cells. The treatment offers greater precision and accuracy than that of x-rays.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Breaking down student-athlete transfers, as Steelton-Highspire opens doors to Middletown students

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron. But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes. "Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg students react to federal loan forgiveness plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — College students in the Midstate head back to campus this year with a little less stress and a little less debt. Why? President Biden approved a student loan forgiveness program. Reactions have been mixed. abc27 spoke to students at Harrisburg University who said Biden’s plan is a relief, but not everyone […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Teen boy missing from central Pa. home

A 17-year-old is missing from his York County home, and a nationally-recognized Latinx organization is asking for help finding him. Jean Baptiste has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, according to CASA, an organization that serves Latino and immigrant communities. “This young man is a member of CASA...
YORK COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Lancaster County Dream Home

A beautiful 7-acre property with views? A place to entertain and play games with family and friends? A dream home done up in shingle style?. Jared Erb heard those requests, and it was “game on”. Erb, one of three partners with Quarryville-based Custom Home Group, walked us through...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

50plus expo returns to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

