Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Related
wdiy.org
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
UPMC sees increase number of transplant patients from Penn State Health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Health stopped performing kidney and liver transplants earlier this year while it works to address some issues and implement plans that will enhance the program. UPMC says they have seen an increased number of referrals from the Penn State Health program and are working...
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center
The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
abc27.com
After Knead: Why restaurants are difficult – although not impossible – for unions to organize
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On the first Knead-less Friday night in Midtown Harrisburg since the restaurant opened in 2016, labor activists are wondering what’s next for their movement. Sam Weymouth, who has a nascent organization called “717 Restaurant Workers United,” has tried and failed to help organize workers...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
townlively.com
Church Plans New Prekindergarten Program
Fun and learning will go hand in hand when Chiques PreK opens at Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy. The private school will operate Mondays through Fridays year-round and will offer classes for children ages 3 to 5. Cindy Beyerlein, acting director, said the school is...
Sports complex planned for North York borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
abc27.com
Lancaster General Health unveils new cancer treatment center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is celebrating a new, first-of-its-kind cancer treatment center. The new proton therapy center opened on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. Proton therapy uses high-energy proton beams to destroy cancer cells. The treatment offers greater precision and accuracy than that of x-rays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking down student-athlete transfers, as Steelton-Highspire opens doors to Middletown students
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron. But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes. "Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric....
Harrisburg students react to federal loan forgiveness plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — College students in the Midstate head back to campus this year with a little less stress and a little less debt. Why? President Biden approved a student loan forgiveness program. Reactions have been mixed. abc27 spoke to students at Harrisburg University who said Biden’s plan is a relief, but not everyone […]
WOLF
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
Teen boy missing from central Pa. home
A 17-year-old is missing from his York County home, and a nationally-recognized Latinx organization is asking for help finding him. Jean Baptiste has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, according to CASA, an organization that serves Latino and immigrant communities. “This young man is a member of CASA...
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared on social media of...
susquehannastyle.com
A Lancaster County Dream Home
A beautiful 7-acre property with views? A place to entertain and play games with family and friends? A dream home done up in shingle style?. Jared Erb heard those requests, and it was “game on”. Erb, one of three partners with Quarryville-based Custom Home Group, walked us through...
abc27.com
50plus expo returns to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located...
Comments / 0