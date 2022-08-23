Taylor Swift landed a record-breaking third Video of the Year win at the 2022 MTV VMAs — and she used her time at the podium to make a surprise announcement!. Picking up the Moonman for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," Taylor graciously pointed out the record-breaking number of female directors in her category (four) before saying, "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that... that my brand-new album comes out October 21... and I will tell you more at midnight."

