‘State of the LCRA’ and Highland Lakes water are good, says GM
Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Yes,...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
New budget highlights Llano County’s struggle to compete in job market
Llano County employees will get a 7 percent pay raise after commissioners adopted the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, but officials worry it still won’t be enough to compete in the job market. Commissioners adopted the county budget and tax rate at a special budget meeting Monday, Aug. 22. The...
Kingsland Chamber golf tournament Sept. 17
The Kingsland Chamber of Commerce is holding a golf tournament on Sept. 17 to raise money for community beautification efforts. A shotgun start is at noon at Legends Golf Course, 105 Rangeway Circle in Kingsland. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Each player pays $80, which includes food. Mulligans are $10...
Manslaughter charges still option in fatal shooting by ex-Burnet officer
Former Burnet Police Sgt. Russell Butler once again might be facing manslaughter charges in the 2019 shooting death of 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacque. District Attorney Sonny McAfee told DailyTrib.com that he will meet with co-counsel and Jacque’s family to discuss bringing the case back before a grand jury sometime in the near future.
Mustangs shine in season opener with 52-7 win over Connally
The Marble Falls High School football team was victorious on the road in its first game of the 2022 season thanks to a strong defensive effort. The Mustangs trounced the Pflugerville Connally Cougars 52-7 on Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Pfield. “We dominated tonight,” said Mustangs head coach Brian Herman....
