There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO