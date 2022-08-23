ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Riviera Beach man found dead along I-4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man's body was found Friday afternoon along the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4, west of US-301, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Riviera Beach man had reportedly been dead between 12 to 24 hours before he was found, troopers wrote in a statement.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
cbs12.com

Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months

COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD

Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Officers rescue man threatening to jump from bridge, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach police officers said they managed to stop a man threatening to jump off a bridge on Monday morning. The incident occurred at the Alma Lee Loy Bridge on 17th Street. Police say dispatchers received a call at around 10:30 a.m. about a man threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the top of the bridge.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
FORT PIERCE, FL

