Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
FHP: Riviera Beach man found dead along I-4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man's body was found Friday afternoon along the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4, west of US-301, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Riviera Beach man had reportedly been dead between 12 to 24 hours before he was found, troopers wrote in a statement.
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time.
wqcs.org
Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
cbs12.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
Port St. Lucie implements new speed limit in all residential areas
The city of Port St. Lucie has now completed a big project to reduce speed limits in residential areas across the city.
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
cw34.com
Tale of a parking ticket, trash talk and someone 'who will have the citation ripped up'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Using your position to get something — or get away with something — is usually frowned upon. An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office learned that the hard way. The allegation was that Special Projects Coordinator Stacy Padilla used...
cbs12.com
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months
COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Internal Affairs report shows why Boynton Beach police officer was terminated
Mark Sohn was fired nearly eight months after an incident involving a dirt bike crash that killed Stanley Davis III. Davis died after an attempted traffic stop by Sohn on the day after Christmas.
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Suspect in Amore Pools fraud scheme sentenced to 30 years
A man accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud hundreds of pool customers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption
The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home.
cbs12.com
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Officers rescue man threatening to jump from bridge, police say
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach police officers said they managed to stop a man threatening to jump off a bridge on Monday morning. The incident occurred at the Alma Lee Loy Bridge on 17th Street. Police say dispatchers received a call at around 10:30 a.m. about a man threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the top of the bridge.
wqcs.org
Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
