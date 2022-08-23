Baltimore Man Apprehended After Carjacking Rideshare Driver, State Police Say

Treverrick Jamal Robinson Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the carjacking of a rideshare driver earlier this month, authorities say.

Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, was wanted for armed carjacking and related offenses and was arrested by Maryland State Police and US Marshals on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive, according to Maryland State Police.

Robinson allegedly carjacked a rideshare driver on Monday, Aug. 1, after ordering the ride through an app. When the driver arrived, Robinson stole the vehicle at gunpoint.

The Baltimore Police Department is continuing to lead this investigation.

