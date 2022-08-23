Read full article on original website
What makes human brains special may also make us vulnerable
New research digs into what makes the human brain distinct from that of all other animals—including even our closest primate relatives. In an analysis of cell types in the prefrontal cortex of four primate species, researchers identified species-specific—particularly human-specific—features. And they found that what makes us human...
Spit bacteria differs in college students with suicidal thoughts
Bacteria in the saliva of college students who reported recent thoughts of suicide differed in significant ways from those who had not had those thoughts, a new study shows. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling 988. While there is a growing body of...
Plants shift to ‘wartime production’ to fight invaders
To fight off invaders, plants can reprogram their cells, similar to the way factories retool their manufacturing in times of war, researchers report. Crops and other plants are often under attack from invaders like bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. When a plant senses a microbial invasion, it makes radical changes in the chemical soup of proteins—the workhorse molecules of life—inside its cells.
Playing music in childhood linked to a sharper mind in old age, study suggests
The ageing rocker clinging on to their youth may be a figure of mockery, but research suggests they should be envied for their sharpness of mind. Researchers have found a link between learning a musical instrument in youth and improved thinking skills in old age. People with more experience of playing a musical instrument showed greater lifetime improvement on a test of cognitive ability than those with less or no experience, a paper from the University of Edinburgh has said.
Coating keeps killing viruses and bacteria for months
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. As reported in the journal Matter, the coating proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes...
Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
Arthritis is a disease that affects body joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, with more than 350 million people affected around the globe, including about four million Australians. Arthritis causes pain and disability and commonly reduces quality of life. In Australia in 2015, about 54,000 people aged 45–64 couldn’t work due to severe arthritis. Their median income was only a quarter of the income of full-time workers who did not have arthritis. So it is not surprising some people want to try different diets, supplements or therapies to see if they alleviate symptoms or help them gain a sense...
