Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
Top defenseman in NHL in three seasons debated
Makar, Seider, Power among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts revealed their top 20 defensemen in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best defenseman in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
Eichel healthy, expecting big season with Golden Knights
Forward hopes to be 'dynamic force' after recovering from injury. Jack Eichel feels good, and it's been a while since the Vegas Golden Knights forward has been able to say that. "It's been a nice offseason," he said. "I guess more normal than the last two with COVID and then...
Ducks prospect Mintyukov taking advantage of opportunity in North America
IRVINE, Calif. -- Pavel Mintyukov was not quite 17 years old when he arrived in North America from Russia with all the tools to make himself an NHL prospect. He just needed to refine and display his skills. After sitting out his first season in North America because of the...
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Couturier among bounce-back candidates; Atkinson can benefit from reunion with Tortorella. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Philadelphia Flyers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Defensemen
Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the third of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
Three questions facing New York Rangers
Shesterkin's encore, progress of Lafreniere, Kakko, Chytil among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Igor Shesterkin do...
Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers
DeAngelo, Tortorella tasked with team 'playing the right way'. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers hired coach John Tortorella as the first step in changing a culture and resetting a...
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL linesman Tobias embraces mentoring role at Exposure Combine
BUFFALO -- Growing up in upstate New York, officiating was just a job for brothers James and Adam Tobias. But it didn't take long for it to become a career. James, 27, has been an NHL linesman for five years and has officiated at the professional level for seven. Adam, 25, has been officiating in the American Hockey League since 2017. Both have also officiated in the NCAA, and both turned to the NHL Exposure Combine to help further their careers.
Mercer interviews celebrities on black carpet at VMAs
Devils forward attended event at Prudential Center. New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer, a regular interviewee, became the interviewer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The VMAs were held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and Mercer was there to ask celebrities the hard-hitting questions. Alongside television...
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Allison and Högberg
The Flyers announced on Friday that they have re-signed 24-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) right wing Wade Allison and 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Linus Högberg to new contracts. Allison's new contract is a two-year deal that pays a two-way NHL/AHL rate in year one and a one-way rate...
Vokoun Reflects on Time with Preds, Praises Goaltending Future in Saros
Former Predators Netminder Discusses Nashville's Past and Future. It's hard to imagine a time before Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne stood between the pipes for the Nashville Predators, but before either of them got their due, there was Tomas Vokoun. If you owned a Predators jersey between 1998 and 2007,...
Dawson Mercer Takes on the VMAs Black Carpet | BLOG
Mercer was posted up along the VMAs black carpet, ready to interview the performers outside Prudential Center. Dawson Mercer is certainly hoping to be a part of some big moments at Prudential Center, as the 20-year-old enters his second NHL season. His hockey skills will certainly drive those big moments, but on Sunday night, he was part of another, the non-hockey big moment at Prudential Center, the 2022 MTV VMA's.
Poulin: 'When you want to achieve something, anything is possible'
MONTREAL -- In a recently released "Ask A Hab" video for HabsTV, Marie-Philip Poulin stated that her childhood dream was to play in the Olympics. Poulin, 31, has accomplished that objective four times over for Canada, earning three gold medals and one silver medal along the way. Individual effort and...
Kessel taking 'huge strides' in development for Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- It didn't take long for Matthew Kessel to realize the St. Louis Blues were giving him a big opportunity. The 22-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level contract on March 27 after completing his junior season at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 37 games. He then immediately joined Springfield of the American Hockey League, which he helped go on a run all the way to the Calder Cup Finals.
Territory Talk: Pete Jensen breaks down Florida's 2022-23 fantasy outlook
NHL.com's Director, Senior Fantasy Editor Pete Jensen joins the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the 2022-23 fantasy outlook for the Panthers. NHL.com's Director, Senior Fantasy Editor Pete Jensen joins this week's episode of Territory Talk to break down the 2022-23 fantasy outlook for the Panthers. In addition to talking about projected high picks like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad, Jensen also discusses a few potential sleepers on the Panthers that could help fans win their leagues.
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 left and right wing breakdown
"Obviously, a long way to go, but there's a lot to work with," Lalonde said in his introductory press conference on July 1. "There's some things to work with there that really excites me as a coach." And in his first season in Detroit, one of Lalonde's most important tasks...
