Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
salineriverchronicle.com
Muscadine grape workshop and field day set for September 19 in Clarksville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Muscadine Grape Workshop and Field Day will be on Sept. 19 at the Fruit Research Station in Clarksville. The program will include updates on muscadine breeding research, grape tasting and a session about establishing a muscadine vineyard....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
KTLO
Calico Rock woman who robbed bank says she needed the money in court
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch located inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock has pled not guilty to...
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Bentonville parent takes bus safety into her own hands
Amanda Hollis is a parent of a 10-year-old bus student who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
thv11.com
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
ALETA talks required training for Arkansas law enforcement
The Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy said there are extensive training requirements for all law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Aug. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
Fearless Friday: Watson Chapel shuts out Texarkana
The Watson Chapel Wildcats shut out the Texarkana Razorbacks in the first Thursday game of the season.
stonecountyleader.com
New Radio Station Launched
Springdale resident Joe Hart has been successful in launching a local radio station devoted to the presentation and preservation of local music. KWMV 88.5 is now on the air, and programming is still in development. Currently, Hart is playing from a catalog of about 800 songs from local artists, including some older material, and he is seeking more.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Comments / 0