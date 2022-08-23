ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Muscadine grape workshop and field day set for September 19 in Clarksville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Muscadine Grape Workshop and Field Day will be on Sept. 19 at the Fruit Research Station in Clarksville. The program will include updates on muscadine breeding research, grape tasting and a session about establishing a muscadine vineyard....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
JOPLIN, MO
Kait 8

Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
JONESBORO, AR
stonecountyleader.com

New Radio Station Launched

Springdale resident Joe Hart has been successful in launching a local radio station devoted to the presentation and preservation of local music. KWMV 88.5 is now on the air, and programming is still in development. Currently, Hart is playing from a catalog of about 800 songs from local artists, including some older material, and he is seeking more.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Kait 8

A Family for Me: Emma

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
JONESBORO, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

