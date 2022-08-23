Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Maralee Nichols Shared Photos Of Son With Tristan Thompson Days After His New Baby Was Born
Maralee Nichols has been sharing adorable shots of her son, Theo, who she had with NBA free agent Tristan Thompson. They originally got together after a party in Houston, Texas, in 2021. Baby Theo now has a new sibling: Thompson and Khloe Kardashian just had another child together this month...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shaquille O’Neal reveals his biggest regret about Kobe Bryant’s death and why he thought it was a hoax when he first heard the shattering news
Shaquille O'Neal has revealed he thought news of the late Kobe Bryant's death was a hoax at first and admitted he regretted not keeping in more regular contact with his former teammate. Bryant died alongside eight other people - including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - in a helicopter crash just...
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
The Carter Family Cruises Croatia: Jay Z, Bey, Blue, Rumi And Sir Spotted Yachting
Beyoncé and Jay Z just landed in Croatia this week and immediately boarded a luxury yacht with their kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis Star Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams recently announced her retirement. She wants to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband Alexis Ohanian, and 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. Serena posted an adorable photo of young Alexis and she looks just like Serena’s mini-me! The photo featured...
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Vanessa Bryant flanked by daughter, famous friends at Los Angeles court as federal trial nears two weeks
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, was flanked by famous friends and one of her daughters in court on Monday, as the trial against the Los Angeles County for its invasion of her family’s privacy nears its second week. Bryant, 40, entered the California courthouse on...
Comments / 9