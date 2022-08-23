Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kris Jenner Made A Rare Statement About Scott Disick Being "Excommunicated" From The Kardashian Family
Some had thought that Scott was on the outs with the famous clan, but Kris says that's not the case.
'House of the Dragon' co-creator Ryan Condal says the characters who are 'truly children' are the only ones who will eventually swap actors
The showrunners made a commitment early on in the process to have the youngest characters, including Rhaenyra and Alicent, recast as they age.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Hot Chili Peppers honor Taylor Hawkins while accepting Global Icon Award at 2022 MTV VMAs
Joining rapper Nicki Minaj, who received the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers were also bestowed special honors with this year’s Global Icon Award during the celebrations on August 28.
Blackpink's Lisa wins award at the MTV Video Music Awards
Maneskin, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were early winners at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Comments / 0