Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
MedPage Today
The Amazon-One Medical Deal Could Be a Boon to Primary Care
Amazon recently sent shock waves through healthcare when they announced their $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical. This follows its 2018 acquisition of PillPack and 2019 Amazon Care launch. With $29 billion of venture investment into digital health in 2021, this may seem like just another headline -- but we feel this one is different.
MedPage Today
Novel IL-6 Blocker Matches Humira in Rheumatoid Arthritis
A new type of anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) biologic called olokizumab was as effective as adalimumab (Humira) in rheumatoid arthritis patients who needed a step up from methotrexate monotherapy, results from a phase III trial indicated. Patients assigned to the novel drug for 24 weeks achieved ACR20 responses (20% improvement in symptoms...
China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) has restarted production of its Similac infant formula at the plant in Sturgis, Michigan at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage.
MedPage Today
Can Paxlovid, Molnupiravir Benefit Hospitalized COVID Patients Too?
During the Omicron BA.2 wave, antivirals molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) appeared to have clinical benefit in hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who did not require oxygen therapy, a retrospective cohort study from Hong Kong showed. For patients who were treated with the antivirals within 2 days of hospitalization, a 52%...
MedPage Today
Intestinal Ultrasound Accurate for Assessing Response in UC
Intestinal ultrasound proved its mettle against endoscopy for analyzing treatment response and remission in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) followed in a small prospective Dutch study. Bowel wall thickness (BWT) was the most important parameter in assessing treatment response, reported Krisztina Gecse, MD, PhD, of the University of Amsterdam, and...
MedPage Today
HCV-Positive Kidney Allograft Survival Just as Good at 5 Years
Transplantation of kidneys positive for hepatitis C virus (HCV) resulted in outcomes that were statistically no different than with uninfected kidney transplants, a retrospective U.S.-based cohort study indicated. No significant differences in 5-year allograft survival were observed between recipients of HCV-positive versus HCV-negative donor kidneys (72% vs 69%, respectively, P=0.47),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
T2D Pandemic Spike; Omnipod 5 Cleared for Ages 2 and Up; Glyphosate Seizures?
During the pandemic, new cases of type 2 diabetes increased by 77.2% among pediatric patients. "Whether the increase was caused by COVID-19 infection, or just associated with environmental changes and stressors during the pandemic is unclear," researchers wrote in the Journal of Pediatrics. More than a quarter of patients on...
MedPage Today
Combining Common Diabetic Nerve Pain Drugs Helped Provide More Relief
Combination treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) might offer additional relief in those with inadequate pain control, a randomized crossover trial showed. In 130 patients randomized to one of six treatment pathways involving three commonly prescribed medications -- amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin (Lyrica), pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine (Cymbalta) supplemented with pregabalin -- 7-day average pain numerical rating scale (NRS) scores decreased from a mean 6.6 at baseline to 3.3 at week 16 for all three pathways, reported Solomon Tesfaye, MD, of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, England, and colleagues in The Lancet.
MedPage Today
After Cardiac Arrest, No 'Best' Blood Pressure, Oxygen Target
BARCELONA -- Shifting blood pressure and oxygen targets failed to budge outcomes for comatose survivors of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, the BOX trial showed. A higher mean arterial blood-pressure target of 77 mm Hg -- hypothesized to potentially maintain better cerebral perfusion -- had no impact on the proportion of patients who died or left the hospital with a Cerebral Performance Category of 3 or 4, reflecting severe disability or coma, within 90 days compared with a target of 63 mm Hg (34% vs 32%, HR 1.08, 95% CI 0.84-1.37).
MedPage Today
Drug Schedule Discord; Conversion Tx Statements Need Updates; Hep C Drugs for PTSD?
An online survey of 181 U.S. psychiatrists found that most disagreed with the placement of certain treatments in their drug schedules. "The problem is that our drug schedules don't match the scientific evidence of their actual harm and their actual therapeutic and abuse potential," said Alan Davis, PhD, of the Ohio State University College of Social Work, in a statement. (International Journal of Drug Policy)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
IBD Biologics After COVID; Cutting Endoscopy Waste; New Humira Biosimilar OK'd
How soon after a COVID-19 infection is it OK to administer biologics for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)? (Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology) Compared with second-dose side effects, gastrointestinal symptoms were slightly worse for IBD patients after a third dose of mRNA COVID vaccine, but otherwise post-shot symptoms were generally milder. (Inflammatory Bowel Diseases)
MedPage Today
Far Fewer Deaths During Omicron for Seniors Treated With Paxlovid
Older patients treated with nirmatrelvir boosted by ritonavir (Paxlovid) for COVID-19 had lower rates of hospitalization and death compared with those not treated with the antiviral during the Omicron wave, according to an observational retrospective cohort study from Israel. Among patients ages 65 and older, the rate of hospitalization due...
MedPage Today
No Detrimental Impact on Cognition With Entresto for Heart Failure
BARCELONA -- Patients who were treated with sacubitril/valsartan (Entresto) for heart failure with moderately reduced or preserved left ventricular ejection fraction did not appear to experience worsening cognition function compared with similar patients who were treated with valsartan alone, researchers reported here. After 3 years of follow-up, the difference in...
MedPage Today
Nutritional Intervention Studied in Cognitively Healthy Older Adults
The feasibility of a fully virtual study testing the potential effects of Souvenaid -- a once-daily multi-nutrient drink -- on cognition in healthy aging adults was discussed during a presentation the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference. In this exclusive MedPage Today interview, Christian J. Camargo, MD, of the University of...
MedPage Today
Herpes Viruses Linked to Brain Changes
Symptomatic herpes viruses were linked with several neurologic and cognitive features, but not with Alzheimer's disease processes, a longitudinal cohort study showed. Among older adults who mainly were cognitively normal, herpes virus infection was associated with accelerated tissue loss in brain white matter over time, particularly in the temporal lobe, according to Keenan Walker, PhD, of the NIH National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Step Therapy Succeeds for Diabetic Macular Edema
Patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) had similar vision outcomes whether they received step therapy, starting with a less expensive drug, or upfront aflibercept (Eylea), a randomized trial showed. After 2 years of follow-up, patients who started with aflibercept had a mean improvement in visual acuity of 15 letters compared...
Comments / 0