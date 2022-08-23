Strong returnees, new additions will pave the way to success for Pratt girls golf team

Read full article on original website
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair
Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
3 killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
