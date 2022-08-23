ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans

Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night After He Fills Her Home With Flowers On 25th Birthday

Kylie Jenner continued to enjoy 25 on Monday, joining Travis Scott for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu. Days after the youngest member of the KarJenner family celebrated her birthday, Kylie wrapped her curves up in a gray dress featuring intricate ruched detailing for a dinner date with Travis, 31. As they walked into the restaurant, Kylie held Travis’s hand. Kylie paired her dress with a set of white sneakers and a small black bag, a perfect look for a Monday evening.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom Jeans#Baggy Jeans#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Clogs
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy