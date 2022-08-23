Northern lights and top performers from Northern California (Aug. 18-20)

Quarterbacks Jayden Mandal, Austin Mack and Tanner Wilson among the many stars

The high school football season is underway in Northern California as two sections — the Sac-Joaquin and Central — played a full slate of nonleague games last week. Many big performances were recorded.

Here's a thumbnail look at some of them.

TOP NORTHERN CALIFORNIA STARS (AUG. 18-20)

Develle Barksdale , West Park-Roseville quarterback, completed 17 of 22 for 334 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-40 win over Laguna Creek-Elk Grove.

Gabriel Batres , a 6-2, 210-pound defensive end for Rodriguez-Fairfield , had 11 tackles and 4½ sacks in a 36-7 win over Bear Creek.

Arthur Draeger , a senior running back for Liberty Ranch , rushed just six times but scored five touchdowns while going for 147 yards in a 53-0 win over Bret Harte. All was done in the first half when the Hawks took a 47-0 lead.

Devin Green , a junior running back and strong safety at Sheldon-Sacramento , did it all in a 78-19 win at River Valley, rushing four times for 120 yards and three scores, adding four tackles and a 76-yard punt return for a TD.

Gabe Hernandez , a senior receiver for Downey-Modesto , had 16 catches for 158 yards in a 42-35 win over Lincoln-Stockton.

CJ Jone s, a 6-3, 180-pound sophomore from Sunnyside-Fresno , had 16 catches for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-27 win over Golden Valley. As a freshman he had 56 catches for 819 yards and nine TDs.

Baylor Kelley , a sophomore RB for Placer, rushed 15 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-35 home win over Casa Roble.

Austin Mack , a junior QB from Folsom , threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-18 win over Monterey Trail-Elk Grove.

Austin Mack running during Friday's win over Monterey Trail. Photo: Ralph Thompson

Jayden Mandal, a Fresno State-bound quarterback at Buchanan-Clovis, threw for more than 300 yards and fired four touchdown passes to four different receivers in a 56-3 home win over Bakersfield.

Buchanan QB Jayden Mandal (; 1:09)

Cayden Muir , a senior quarterback at Hanford , completed 23 of 33 for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-22 win over Bullard.

Ryker Peters , a 6-foot, 210-pound senior running back from Escalon , carried the ball 21 times for 227 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-29 win at Damonte Ranch-Reno (Nev.).

Michael Reichow , a 5-8, 160-pound junior for Delta-Clarksburg , had quite an opener with three interceptions he returned 121 yards in a 27-0 win over Biggs. Reichow also contributed on offense with three carries for 26 yards and three catches for 84 more and a touchdown.

Damian Rickett , a tight end and defensive end for Bella Vista-Fair Oaks , had five catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns during a 48-14 win over Cordova. On defense he had four tackles, three for losses.

Daniel Renner, a 5-9, 165-pound linebacker and running back for Casa Roble was everywhere in a 37-35 loss to Placer. He had 22 tackles, three for loss including a sack, and averaged 14.4 yards per carry (five rushes, 72 yards).

Conner Stoddard , a quarterback for Downey-Modesto, completed 30 of 39 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Lincoln-Stockton.

Derek Taylor , a 6-5, 200-pound wide receiver and defensive end for Hilmar , did it all in a 20-14 loss to Patterson, hauling in six catches for 234 yards and a touchdown and adding 10 tackles on defense.

Tanner Wilson , a 6-foot, 165-pound sophomore quarterback at Sunnyside-Fresno , completed 34 of 44 passes for 474 yards and seven touchdowns in a wild 50-27 win over Golden Valley. Wilson threw for 3,260 yards and 31 touchdowns as a freshman.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians media members and high school sports fans. The lists are gathered from figures released over the web and through MaxPreps leaderboards. Email correction or updates to mitch@scorebooklive.com.