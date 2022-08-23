ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device

In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
Carter Center launches Georgia-focused election program

The Carter Center has long been known for its work fostering democracy overseas. But two years ago, it turned its attention to the United States. In 2020, the Center's Democracy Program supported U.S. elections by providing objective information about the election process, promoting good practices in transparency, and partnering with grassroots organizations to disseminate messages around a peaceful electoral transition.
Medical Minute: Amino Acids

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses why some amino acids might be a logical new treatment target for stroke and traumatic brain injury. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West

Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest coal-fired power sources in the nation and an enormous emitter of carbon dioxide pollution. At the plant's edge there's a reservoir, lined with rocks and clumps of drying grass. The plant sucks up about 16 million gallons of water each day, using it to power more than million homes across six western states, all the way to Oregon.
Political Rewind: Student loan forgiveness; Pooches pushed into politics; Okefenokee Swamp saga

Chris Grant, political science professor, Mercer University. Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional Law, Emory University. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Susan Catron, @sm_catron, managing editor, The Current. The breakdown. 1. President Biden partially made good on his promise to eliminate undergraduate student loan debt. Recipients who make under...
An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic

There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

