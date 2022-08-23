Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking...
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
EV industry future in Georgia looks bright
ATLANTA – Georgia has positioned itself on the ground floor of the electric-vehicle revolution and is poised for further growth as demand for EVs takes off, the state’s economic development chief said Wednesday. Since 2020, EV manufacturers and their suppliers have invested $13 billion in Georgia while creating...
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
Carter Center launches Georgia-focused election program
The Carter Center has long been known for its work fostering democracy overseas. But two years ago, it turned its attention to the United States. In 2020, the Center's Democracy Program supported U.S. elections by providing objective information about the election process, promoting good practices in transparency, and partnering with grassroots organizations to disseminate messages around a peaceful electoral transition.
GPB evening headlines for August 25, 2022
A state judge heard arguments in a motion seeking to block Governor Brian Kemp from testifying before a special grand jury. A federal judge ruled last week that Georgia can move forward with its waiver plan rather than expand Medicaid. A groundbreaking is scheduled on a planned half-billion-dollar venture to...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3 ruling, however,...
A Missouri school district reinstated spanking if parents give their OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the...
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
Medical Minute: Amino Acids
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses why some amino acids might be a logical new treatment target for stroke and traumatic brain injury. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest coal-fired power sources in the nation and an enormous emitter of carbon dioxide pollution. At the plant's edge there's a reservoir, lined with rocks and clumps of drying grass. The plant sucks up about 16 million gallons of water each day, using it to power more than million homes across six western states, all the way to Oregon.
Political Rewind: Student loan forgiveness; Pooches pushed into politics; Okefenokee Swamp saga
Chris Grant, political science professor, Mercer University. Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional Law, Emory University. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Susan Catron, @sm_catron, managing editor, The Current. The breakdown. 1. President Biden partially made good on his promise to eliminate undergraduate student loan debt. Recipients who make under...
An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic
There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
Uvalde parents and advocates will rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Thousands are expected to gather in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott act to prevent further loss of life in the state. About a dozen parents and family members who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting in May will address the crowd from the Texas Capitol steps.
California bans sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
LOS ANGELES — California air regulators voted Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. The regulation will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the nation's...
Lawsuit alleges Whole Foods has antibiotics in its beef labeled antibiotic-free
Several consumers are suing Whole Foods, claiming traces of antibiotics were found in their beef products labeled antibiotic-free, according to a lawsuit filed in California this week. Whole Foods uses the slogan, "Our Meat: No Antibiotics, Ever" in its marketing materials, such as on packaging, signs in the store and...
A month later, the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner hasn't come forward
Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were drawn in the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, but the lucky person who won has yet to come forward and claim the prize. While you might think that the winner would come forward immediately, lottery officials say it's not unheard...
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. The 38-year old Colluccio says he knows what...
