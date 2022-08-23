Pep Guardiola Issues Nathan Ake Injury Update Ahead Of Barcelona Friendly

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola comments on Nathan Ake's injury sustained in Sunday's fixture against Newcastle United.

Manchester City have now played their opening three games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, picking up seven points out of a possible nine. They beat West Ham away on opening day, through an Erling Haaland Brace, put four past Bournemouth at home, and drew to Newcastle on Sunday in a 3-3 thriller.

The Sky Blues started against Newcastle in perfect fashion, after Ilkay Gundogan's intelligent run in the box was sought out by Bernardo Silva, which the German dispatched off.

However, an Allan Saint-Maximin-inspired Newcastle side responded, with goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and a sublime free-kick from Kieran Trippier.

The Citizens showed their quality and fighting spirit to draw level. Erling Haaland got one back through his great positioning before a mesmerizing Kevin De-Bruyne pass put Bernardo Silva in one and one to score past Nick Pope.

Despite an extremely entertaining game, Manchester City take a few negatives away from the fixture. Coinciding with the obvious fact they didn't win, Dutch Defender Nathan Ake was forced off injured during the first half, being replaced by Ruben Dias.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commented on the injury following the game, of which he was short and to the point, saying "I think it’s his groin". Following his answer, he was asked if Ake would feature on Wednesday in their Friendly against Barcelona. Of which he responded, "Absolutely not."

Guardiola recently added Sergio Gomez to City's ranks from Belgium side Anderlecht, who will help for defensive cover going forward should Ake be side-lined for a while, as the Dutch defender has been rotated to Left-back on occasion.

Despite this, only John Stones and Ruben Dias are the recognized first-team center-backs who are currently fit. Giving Guardiola a slight dilemma ahead of this weekend's Crystal Palace fixture.

This could suggest that young defender Luke Mbete will receive game time against Barcelona on Wednesday out of precaution, in case he is needed going forward. A matter of which is looking increasingly likely.

