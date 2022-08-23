The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO