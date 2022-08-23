Read full article on original website
Herman Harper
5d ago
D S should have taken the 80 mill . He was a Laker and played with L J and A D what else could you want. To smart for your own good. He comes back playing for chump change now.
Reply(3)
17
Mighty Megasaurs
5d ago
Amazing how many people remembered the "he didn't accept" whatever it was. But don't remember it being reported that offer wasn't ever offered!
Reply(1)
3
Sean Mills
4d ago
I actually like the signing if they trade Westbrook to Indiana. he is a decent defender tho he needs to come off the bench rather than start.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Related
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Yuta Watanabe. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.
Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Can’t Wait’ For Russell Westbrook To ‘Go Off This Season’
The future of Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers has been in question since last season’s trade deadline. Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis didn’t get much time together on the court due to injury, but even when healthy, the trio didn’t come together the way anyone hoped.
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Arrested At Airport
On Thursday night, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reports that NBA star Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport. Prince is currently on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks over his career.
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Shaquille O’Neal reveals his biggest regret about Kobe Bryant’s death and why he thought it was a hoax when he first heard the shattering news
Shaquille O'Neal has revealed he thought news of the late Kobe Bryant's death was a hoax at first and admitted he regretted not keeping in more regular contact with his former teammate. Bryant died alongside eight other people - including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - in a helicopter crash just...
NBA・
BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star
On Friday, August 26, SNY's Ian Begley reports that the "Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks". Mitchell just finished up his fifth season playing for the Utah Jazz.
RELATED PEOPLE
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says LeBron James Extension Gives L.A. ‘An Opportunity To Contend’
After possibly the most disappointing season in Los Angeles Lakers history, everyone within the organization came under fire for how things turned out. This goes from players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis all the way to the top of the Lakers as some began questioning whether the owner and president Jeanie Buss can continue the Lakers’ legacy.
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has torn his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rate the Trade: Andrew Wiggins for Harrison Barnes
This trade brings a former Golden State Warriors champion back to The Bay
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are The Only Players Remaining From The 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit Against Jerry West and Clippers Over Kawhi Leonard Dismissed
The $2.5 million lawsuit against the Clippers over Kawhi Leonard has been dismissed.
Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland
Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers player Terrance Ferguson has signed with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland.
Former #1 Basketball Recruit In The Country Is Still A Free Agent
On August 26, Harry Giles still remains a free agent. The former top recruit has played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and was briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021 offseason.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
19K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 37