Atascadero, CA

Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
  • On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech.
  • On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On Aug. 16, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
  • On Aug. 18, William Lewis Longfellow, 47, transient, was arrested at 7130 El Camino Real for disorderly conduct: alcohol.
  • On Aug. 19, Concepcion Garcia Oropeza, 36, transient, was arrested at 6501 Lewis Ave. for giving false ID to police officer.
  • On Aug. 19, Christina Dawn Geddis, 38, transient, was arrested at 4381 El Camino Real for disorderly conduct: alcohol and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
  • On Aug. 19, Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
  • On Aug. 21, Edgar Velosvillasenor, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal injuruy on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship and child abuse without great bodily injury or death.

Community Policy