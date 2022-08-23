Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norfolk: Family trapped by rising tide at Scolt Head Island rescue
A family was rescued from a Norfolk nature reserve after becoming cut off by the incoming tide. A lifeboat crew from RNLI Wells launched from Holkham Bay to help two adults and a child on Scolt Head Island at about 16:15 BST on Friday. They were on trapped on a...
BBC
Australia drug bust: Largest-ever crystal meth haul found in marble
Almost two tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized by Australian police - the biggest bust of the drug in the country's history. Police found 1,800kg (283 stone) of what is known locally as ice inside shipping containers at a Sydney port. The record haul was concealed in marble and has...
BBC
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
BBC
Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants
Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
BBC
California freeway split in half by monsoon floods
Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC
Search for trapped Mexico miners could take almost a year - relatives
The search for 10 Mexican miners trapped in a flooded colliery could take between six and 11 months, relatives say they have been told. "We can't accept this," Juani Cabriales, the sister of one of the workers, told AFP after being briefed by the government on its latest plan. On...
BBC
Drink-driving charge for woman on M6 with child in car
A woman has been charged for drink driving and being drunk while in charge of a child under the age of seven after being stopped by police on the M6. Cheshire Police said they stopped a BMW near Knutsford on Saturday morning after receiving "numerous reports from members of the public".
BBC
Isle of Man autumn Covid booster roll out to start next month
The Isle of Man's autumn Covid booster vaccine programme will begin next month, Manx Care has confirmed. The jabs will be offered to people over the age of 50, frontline health and social care workers and those in at risk groups in stages from 5 September. To allow the team...
BBC
Conwy Marina boats destroyed in fire and 13 evacuated
Thirteen people had to be evacuated from boats following a fire at a marina. Two 30ft (9.1m) motorboats sunk after being destroyed in the fire at Conwy Marina in Conwy county in the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known, North Wales Fire...
BBC
Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent
A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
BBC
Cameron House: Hotel did not run fire drills at night, says director
Management at Cameron House did not hold fire drills at night prior to a fatal blaze, an inquiry has heard. Andy Roger, 43, was resort director at the luxury Loch Lomond hotel at the time of the fire on 18 December 2017. It claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32,...
BBC
Liverpool: Cabin crew worker Cinzia Ceravolo dies after being hit by car
A cabin crew worker who was struck by a car near Liverpool John Lennon Airport has died, police have confirmed. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, suffered head injuries after she was hit by a Ford Focus at about 23:45 BST on Monday. She was treated in hospital for her injuries but she...
BBC
Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks
Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Do not protect Liverpool killers, urge police
Anyone who withholds the names of those behind three fatal shootings in Liverpool, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, is "protecting killers", Merseyside Police have said. Olivia was fatally shot on Monday after a gunman chased a man, neither of whom had links to her family, into her home. She...
BBC
Horses brought in to control bracken on Malvern Hills
A team of three horses has been brought in to help control bracken growing on the Malvern Hills. Crunchie, Teasel and Twinkletoes are working to crush the dense plants. The Malvern Hills Trust, which helps preserve the area, said without proper management, the fern could take over habitats. The horses,...
Comments / 0