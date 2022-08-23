ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

BBC

Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach

One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environment Agency#Wildlife#Hot Weather#Birds#Facebook A
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View

A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants

Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
ALABAMA STATE
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash

A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
ANIMALS
BBC

Drink-driving charge for woman on M6 with child in car

A woman has been charged for drink driving and being drunk while in charge of a child under the age of seven after being stopped by police on the M6. Cheshire Police said they stopped a BMW near Knutsford on Saturday morning after receiving "numerous reports from members of the public".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Isle of Man autumn Covid booster roll out to start next month

The Isle of Man's autumn Covid booster vaccine programme will begin next month, Manx Care has confirmed. The jabs will be offered to people over the age of 50, frontline health and social care workers and those in at risk groups in stages from 5 September. To allow the team...
WORLD
BBC

Conwy Marina boats destroyed in fire and 13 evacuated

Thirteen people had to be evacuated from boats following a fire at a marina. Two 30ft (9.1m) motorboats sunk after being destroyed in the fire at Conwy Marina in Conwy county in the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known, North Wales Fire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent

A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
ANIMALS
BBC

Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks

Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Do not protect Liverpool killers, urge police

Anyone who withholds the names of those behind three fatal shootings in Liverpool, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, is "protecting killers", Merseyside Police have said. Olivia was fatally shot on Monday after a gunman chased a man, neither of whom had links to her family, into her home. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Horses brought in to control bracken on Malvern Hills

A team of three horses has been brought in to help control bracken growing on the Malvern Hills. Crunchie, Teasel and Twinkletoes are working to crush the dense plants. The Malvern Hills Trust, which helps preserve the area, said without proper management, the fern could take over habitats. The horses,...
ANIMALS

