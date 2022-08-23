Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Sept. 7. It will be the annual Lobster Bake. Cost to be determined. Call 882-8230 for more information and reservations. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m., were 26 players, first place, Catherine Rolerson, 847; second, a tie (819), Sally Grover and Mary Ellen Anderson; high hand (22), Nancy Perry; and low score, Nancy Schilke, 718.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Andrea Peters: “Painting From the Heart’
East Boothbay artist Andrea Peters has been with Gleason Fine Art for more than two decades. Each year she dazzles us with her passion for paint--her yellows sizzle, her reds pop, and her blues are breath-taking. This summer's show, "Painting from the Heart," runs from now through Sept. 20, is no exception.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thomas G. Hagan
Thomas George Hagan, 92, of Boothbay, Maine, died peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2022. Born in New York City to Thomas and Florence Hagan, Tom was a third-generation native of Manhattan. He grew up in Elmont, New York on Long Island, and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he earned an electrical engineering degree in 1951. While at MIT, he served as an editor of the school newspaper, The Tech, and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Art in Maine 2022 announced
Call for artists for the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 15th annual juried Art in Maine exhibition to be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Resident explains FOAA request to Edgecomb selectmen
On Aug. 17, Timothy Harrington sent his first Maine Freedom of Access Act request to Edgecomb officials. On Aug. 22, he sent his fourth. He believes town officials are taking too long to deliver the information. Harrington, 53, lives on Merry Island Road. He grew up in Houlton and worked...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Preservation Party at Pownalborough Court House Sept. 18
Final details for Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual benefit dinner and auction on the grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House in Dresden are falling into place, and the volunteer planners of the Sept. 18 event took a few minutes from a recent meeting to choose wines. Anyone interested...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Shark confirmed to be a sand tiger caught, released near Wiscasset
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
RELATED PEOPLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Wilde Abstraction’ solo show at BRAF
“Wilde Abstraction” is a solo show of Sarah Wilde’s latest abstract paintings. See them on display during the month of September in the upstairs Harbor Room of the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. during the First...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Soccer plans change
Short turnout has led to changes in the high school fall soccer season for Wiscasset: Varsity is out. Athletic Director Cameron Bishop said Aug. 24, “So right now the girls are going to play JV games, as many as I can schedule (and) the boys team right now, they’ve only had about five to six boys routinely showing up. So if more trickle in, I’ll try to schedule some seven on seven JV games. But in either case, the coaches are still going to offer practice and skill sessions throughout the week.”
Comments / 0