Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Kushner said Steve Bannon was like a 'suicide bomber' who 'blew up' during his time in the White House
Jared Kushner said Friday that Steve Bannon was a "great partner" on the campaign trail but got too power-hungry in the White House.
GOP tries to make Biden's student debt plan a blue-collar wedge issue ahead of midterms
In response to Biden's move to cancel student debt, Republicans are playing on class divisions to woo blue-collar voters who lack college degrees.
Comments / 0