Read full article on original website
Related
My Magic GR
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder
Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
My Magic GR
He’s Gone But Not Forgotten. Kent County Sheriff Loses Hank the Tank
This is really sad and certainly a blow to all who knew, or had a chance to see him. Hank, or "Hank the Tank" as he was affectionally referred to, one of the Kent County Sheriff's Mounted Division horses, has died the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Fox...
My Magic GR
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
My Magic GR
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Ionia Elementary School Closed Monday Morning After Bomb Threat
Officials report that after receiving a bomb threat an Ionia Elementary School is closed on Monday August 22nd, 2022. A post on Boyce Elementary School's social media accounts reads,. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are sending this communication within our commitment to keep...
My Magic GR
Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week. The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:. Work hard, be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Magic GR
Things You’ll See at ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids
ArtPrize kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The independent international art competition celebrates artists working in all medium from anywhere in the world. There are several things you will see on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids during...
4 Reasons Your Dog Deserves A Day Out In Muskegon
We all love our dogs, that's why we lovingly refer to them as man's best friend. But, are you actually treating man's best friend like your best friend? If you're leaving them at a home while you go out and enjoy the world, that's not very friendly of you. So...
My Magic GR
New Music and Art Festival Celebrating Grand River is This Saturday in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids' First RE(TURN) to the River Festival is August 27, 2022. This Saturday, August 27th is the inaugural RE(TURN) to the River festival in Grand Rapids, celebrating the Grand River. There are three locations at which folks can enjoy circus performers, food trucks, art, games, music, and more along...
My Magic GR
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Magic GR
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
My Magic GR
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
My Magic GR
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
My Magic GR
Ways to Prepare For To See Kehlani Tomorrow At 20 Monroe
BLUE WATER ROAD TOUR IS FINALLY IN GRAND RAPIDS (well, it will be tomorrow)!. If you know anything about Lisha B, you should know that one of my all-time favorite artists is Kehlani. I have met her several times, including at this year's Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, NC. However, my...
My Magic GR
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
My Magic GR
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support West Michigan’s School Clubs and Groups
After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
My Magic GR
It’s Not The Grand Castle Apartments, But This Chicago Castle Is For Sale
The first time I drove by The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville I had to do a double take. It was the biggest castle structure I had ever seen in my life. If you've ever wanted a place that looks like a castle but is an actual home, then you should check out this house for sale in Chicago. It could make your dream of being the king or queen of the castle a reality.
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0