Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
KHBS
Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers
CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
KHBS
Harrison Goblins vs Springdale Bulldogs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the 1st quarter, a Harrison fumble gives Springdale the ball. Cayden Aasrude finds Junior Reyna short of the end zone but with the extra effort he sneaks it in, 7-0 Springdale. On to the 2nd quarter, Beck Jones takes the direct snap straight up the...
KHBS
Gravette Lions vs Pea Ridge Blackhawks
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge playing on it's home turf for night one against Gravette. Blackhawks take an early 7-0 lead. The two go back and forth before the Lions get on the board with a Kyler Austin touchdown. A missed field goal makes it 7-6 Blackhawks. Pea...
KHBS
Siloam Springs Panthers vs Rogers Heritage War Eagles
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Heritage played host to Siloam Springs to open the season. War Eagles hold the lead but the Panthers are on the prowl. QB Jackson Still runs in a quick TD to cut the lead down to two. War Eagles up 16-14. Panthers looking for some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
KHBS
SOAR NWA kicks off Friday, benefits Open Avenues
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SOAR NWA returns to Drake Field for its third annual festival Friday. Gates open at 5:00 Friday. People can expect tethered balloon rides, live music, a skydiving show, helicopter rides and more at the two-day festival. Proceeds from the festival benefit Open Avenues, an organization that...
KHBS
1 man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
KHBS
Fayetteville police: Help needed finding suspect in shooting at Washington County Fair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police said one person was injured in a shooting incident at the Washington County Fair Friday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Washington County Deputies were already at the location when the incident occurred, because they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Bentonville police say argument led to shooting death outside apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville police say one man shot and killed another when an argument escalated outside an apartment Thursday morning. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside one of the apartments on Rose Garden Lane, according to a news release sent by Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department.
Comments / 1