Centerton, AR

KHBS

Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers

CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Harrison Goblins vs Springdale Bulldogs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the 1st quarter, a Harrison fumble gives Springdale the ball. Cayden Aasrude finds Junior Reyna short of the end zone but with the extra effort he sneaks it in, 7-0 Springdale. On to the 2nd quarter, Beck Jones takes the direct snap straight up the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Gravette Lions vs Pea Ridge Blackhawks

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge playing on it's home turf for night one against Gravette. Blackhawks take an early 7-0 lead. The two go back and forth before the Lions get on the board with a Kyler Austin touchdown. A missed field goal makes it 7-6 Blackhawks. Pea...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Siloam Springs Panthers vs Rogers Heritage War Eagles

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Heritage played host to Siloam Springs to open the season. War Eagles hold the lead but the Panthers are on the prowl. QB Jackson Still runs in a quick TD to cut the lead down to two. War Eagles up 16-14. Panthers looking for some...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

SOAR NWA kicks off Friday, benefits Open Avenues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SOAR NWA returns to Drake Field for its third annual festival Friday. Gates open at 5:00 Friday. People can expect tethered balloon rides, live music, a skydiving show, helicopter rides and more at the two-day festival. Proceeds from the festival benefit Open Avenues, an organization that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

1 man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
