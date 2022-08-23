ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan

Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival. The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).
JACKSON, MS
