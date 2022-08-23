Read full article on original website
Related
SEC power rankings for 2022 college football season
The 2022 college football season is here, and it's time to get a last look at the preseason power rankings going into kickoff. Especially in the SEC, whose stranglehold on the national championship race was strengthened last season by Georgia, who won the natty for the first time since 1980. The ...
Bleacher Report
Haynes King Named Texas A&M Starting QB Over Max Johnson, Conner Weigman
Texas A&M has finally settled on a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, with Haynes King beating out Max Johnson and Conner Weigman. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com reported King won the competition to start for the Aggies in the season opener on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State. This marks...
Bleacher Report
Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
Bleacher Report
NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan
Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival. The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Comments / 0