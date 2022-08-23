Camping lamp caused fire at Baltimore County senior living complex Tuesday, injures man

A fire Tuesday morning at a Catonsville senior living complex left one person seriously injured, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A camping lamp caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Catonsville senior living complex and sent a man to the hospital, county officials said.

The victim lit the lamp on a deck, and it ignited, said county spokesperson Elise Armacost. He was taken to Bayview Medical Center, which hosts the Johns Hopkins Burn Center, after the blaze.

His injuries were considered serious but likely not life-threatening, according to Armacost.

“When this fire was dispatched, we were concerned that it could escalate. Apartment fires, especially those with vulnerable populations, are always high risk,” she said in an email Wednesday morning. “Fortunately our crews were able to knock this fire quickly.”

Firefighters were called to the apartment building, located on Clay Lodge Lane, at about 9:20 a.m.

The fire, which began on the apartment building’s third floor, was mostly extinguished about 15 minutes later, Armacost said.