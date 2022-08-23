Read full article on original website
Thai Capital Braces for Protests Over PM's Term Limit
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities ramped up security in the capital on Tuesday ahead of protests calling on the prime minister to resign, as a court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term is up. The main opposition party, and nearly...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
French President Macron Says Vladimir Putin's Russia Among 'Last Imperial Colonial Powers'
French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers" for its invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Macron, while speaking in Benini on Wednesday as part of his African tour, said Vladimir Putin had unleashed "a new type of hybrid world war" by invading Ukraine. "Russia is...
U.S. to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
ABUJA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Cuban government starts selling dollars -- with limits
HAVANA (AP) — Cubans lined up by the dozens at exchange houses on Tuesday for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years. The new policy announced Monday night comes almost three weeks after the communist government began...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Somalia says 13 suspected terrorists killed in US air strike
A U.S. air strike killed 13 members of the al-Shabab Islamist terrorist group in the Hiiran region of central Somalia on Sunday, state-owned national television reported, citing Somali army officials. U.S. air strikes previously killed four al-Shabab fighters on Aug. 9 after they attacked Somali forces, according to a U.S....
Remains of Indian soldier who went missing on world’s highest battlefield found after 38 years
The remains of an Indian army soldier who went missing on the world’s highest battlefield have been found after nearly four decades.Chandrashekhar Harbola was a part of a 20-member military unit during the 1984 war between India and Pakistan on the Siachen glacier in the Himalayas.He was stationed there as part of the Indian military’s “Operation Meghdoot” – the codename used for India’s overall strategy to claim the strategically significant glacier, located in Jammu and Kashmir, from Pakistan.Officials informed the deceased soldier’s family on Sunday after an army group in northern India’s cantonment town Ranikhet found his remains.He was part...
Chinese ambassador to Australia says Beijing will use ‘all necessary means’ for Taiwan ‘unification’
China’s ambassador to Australia has warned Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on the “one China” policy. Xiao Qian on Wednesday repeatedly blamed the US for the recent escalation...
Solomon Islands threatens to ban foreign journalists
The Solomon Islands has threatened to ban or deport foreign journalists for "disrespectful and demeaning" coverage, fuelling concerns about democratic backsliding in the Pacific nation as its alliance with China deepens. "ABC or other foreign media must understand that the manner in which journalists are allowed to conduct themselves in other (countries) does not give them the right to operate in the same manner in the Pacific."
Brazil's Lula supports free elections in Venezuela
BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would like to see free elections in Venezuela and a democratic alternation of power like his country enjoys, the former President and current leftist presidential candidate said on Monday.
Chinese military ship leaves Sri Lanka after controversial visit
COLOMBO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese military survey ship that docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built port of Hambantota despite opposition from neighbouring India left on Monday after a week-long stay, the port company told Reuters.
Colombia will guarantee asylum, Petro says, after Venezuela urges extradition
BOGOTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Colombia will guarantee the right to asylum and refuge, President Gustavo Petro said late on Monday, after a high-ranking Venezuelan lawmaker urged the extradition of his party's political opposition from Colombia.
India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
India's government has sacked three air force officers for the "accidental firing of a missile" into Pakistan in March. The incident had escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Delhi had blamed the "deeply regrettable" incident on a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance. Islamabad warned Delhi to "be mindful of...
Tigray rebels deny 'direct engagements' with Ethiopia govt
Tigrayan rebels denied Saturday they have had "direct engagements" with the Ethiopian government, following a statement by the African Union which has been leading a push to end the 21-month conflict. In a statement dated August 4 but posted on its website on Thursday, the AU's Peace and Security Council said it "commends the AU High Representative for the direct engagements between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)".
Exclusive-Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner -sources
NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Many global oil traders and banks have stopped dealing with Indian refiner Nayara Energy, a Rosneft (ROSN.MM) affiliate, as they are worried about Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply: report
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Thailand has suspended its prime minister. What happens next?
Thailand's top court has suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from official duty while it decides whether he will be allowed to continue to govern beyond the country's 8-year prime ministerial term limit.
