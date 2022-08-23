ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

US News and World Report

Thai Capital Braces for Protests Over PM's Term Limit

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities ramped up security in the capital on Tuesday ahead of protests calling on the prime minister to resign, as a court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term is up. The main opposition party, and nearly...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Somalia says 13 suspected terrorists killed in US air strike

A U.S. air strike killed 13 members of the al-Shabab Islamist terrorist group in the Hiiran region of central Somalia on Sunday, state-owned national television reported, citing Somali army officials. U.S. air strikes previously killed four al-Shabab fighters on Aug. 9 after they attacked Somali forces, according to a U.S....
MILITARY
The Independent

Remains of Indian soldier who went missing on world’s highest battlefield found after 38 years

The remains of an Indian army soldier who went missing on the world’s highest battlefield have been found after nearly four decades.Chandrashekhar Harbola was a part of a 20-member military unit during the 1984 war between India and Pakistan on the Siachen glacier in the Himalayas.He was stationed there as part of the Indian military’s “Operation Meghdoot” – the codename used for India’s overall strategy to claim the strategically significant glacier, located in Jammu and Kashmir, from Pakistan.Officials informed the deceased soldier’s family on Sunday after an army group in northern India’s cantonment town Ranikhet found his remains.He was part...
MILITARY
AFP

Solomon Islands threatens to ban foreign journalists

The Solomon Islands has threatened to ban or deport foreign journalists for "disrespectful and demeaning" coverage, fuelling concerns about democratic backsliding in the Pacific nation as its alliance with China deepens. "ABC or other foreign media must understand that the manner in which journalists are allowed to conduct themselves in other (countries) does not give them the right to operate in the same manner in the Pacific."
WORLD
Reuters

Brazil's Lula supports free elections in Venezuela

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would like to see free elections in Venezuela and a democratic alternation of power like his country enjoys, the former President and current leftist presidential candidate said on Monday.
POLITICS
BBC

India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan

India's government has sacked three air force officers for the "accidental firing of a missile" into Pakistan in March. The incident had escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Delhi had blamed the "deeply regrettable" incident on a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance. Islamabad warned Delhi to "be mindful of...
INDIA
AFP

Tigray rebels deny 'direct engagements' with Ethiopia govt

Tigrayan rebels denied Saturday they have had "direct engagements" with the Ethiopian government, following a statement by the African Union which has been leading a push to end the 21-month conflict. In a statement dated August 4 but posted on its website on Thursday, the AU's Peace and Security Council said it "commends the AU High Representative for the direct engagements between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)".
POLITICS

