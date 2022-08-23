Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
townbroadcast.com
Graveside service will be Monday for Harris Button
Harris Ralph Button, age 83, died at home Thursday, Aug. 25. Harris was a devoted family man with a heart of gold. He retired from Plainwell Paper after a 43-year career. Harris loved traveling, cars, all things John Deere, blueberries and chicken. He is survived by his wife of 50...
townbroadcast.com
Funeral will be Sept. 1 for Will Simpson of Hopkins
William Allen Simpson of Hopkins died Thursday, Aug. 25, at Holland Hospital. He was 46. Born Oct. 14, 1975, in Allegan, he was the son of Janis Stora and William Simpson and the husband of Amanda (Dickens) Simpson.\. Will, as he was known to many, was a mechanic by trade...
townbroadcast.com
Elizabeth Stein named communications director
Elizabeth Stein is the new part-time communications specialist for Wayland Union Schools. A 2019 graduate of Wayland High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University with a major in psychology and a minor in gender and women’s studies. She also is the assistant Varsity dance...
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townbroadcast.com
Viking harriers race in unusual ‘Under the Lights’
The Hopkins girls’ cross-country team finished 11th among 14 teams Friday in the unusual “Under the Lights” meet at the South Christian athletic complex. The Lady Vikings amassed 291 team points, finishing ahead of Delton, Holland Black River and Holland Calvary Christian. West Ottawa won with 26.
townbroadcast.com
‘Cats score 42 points to win Hopkins rivalry renewal
Wayland Friday night was able to accomplish something it hadn’t done in 53 years — beat neighborhood rival Hopkins on the gridiron, 42-25. To be sure, the ‘Cats last defeated the boys in blue in 1969, but they went 33 years without playing each other at all, renewing the neighborhood rumble in 2012. Over the next four years, the Vikings prevailed every time, 35-6, 19-12, 27-8 and 34-28, before the “Border Wars” were halted until this year.
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: Two local stories about student loans
There’s been some wailing and gnashing of teeth this past week about President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive a sizable portion of student debt. People have been posting that they paid off their debts, so today’s students should do likewise. It’s a matter of responsibility. Yet many of the politicians who have cried foul themselves have had their debts in the payroll protection program (PPP) forgiven without much fanfare,
townbroadcast.com
Clippers edge Mendon in early season showdown
Martin overcame a tough opponent in its season opening ballgame at home Friday night be edging Mendon 30-28. The visiting outfit gave the Clippers some headaches last year when they met, when Martin pulled out a bruising 28-20 verdict. Martin also defeated the Hornets 41-22 in the second round of the post-season playoffs, saddling them with two of their three losses in 2021.
Comments / 0