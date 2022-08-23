The Brass Rail returns to Allentown Fair for final time

The Brass Rail, which closed in June, will be back at the Allentown Fair as a food vendor but this will be its last appearance. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

At the Allentown Fair, you’ll have one last chance to get a Brass Rail cheesesteak.

And maybe a few to freeze.

One of the Lehigh Valley’s most loved and missed restaurants, the Brass Rail will be back as a vendor at the 170th edition of the Allentown Fair, which will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

Owner Mark Sorrentino said the business’ 84th year at the fair will be the last.

“It’s obviously a difficult thing for me,” said owner Mark Sorrentino. “The fair was always special. It’s where I got my start when I was 10 years old. My sister and I would peel onions behind the stand.”

The Lehigh Street restaurant closed on June 4 after 91 years of making cheesesteaks, pot roast sandwiches, and family memories. In 2020, Sorrentino, his sister, and restaurant co-owner Pam Ray, signed an agreement of sale for the property with a developer, to find a new location for the restaurant.

But then came the pandemic and the weight of chronic labor shortages, supply chain issues, and historical inflation.

It became clear that continuing the Brass Rail — the way it was for so many years — wasn’t feasible. They announced in late March that they would close the restaurant.

Sorrentino said he will be selling the cheesesteaks, ($8 a piece) as well as pizza, hot dogs and fries. Staff from his restaurant will be back to help him at the fair.

Unlike previous years, the Brass Rail will only have one stand this year, near the main gate. If you want to take full advantage of the opportunity to get the cheesesteaks, you can buy several extras and tell the staff you will freeze them. Sorrentino said they will wrap them and give you the sauce and pickles on the side as well as offer some heating instructions.

“This is pretty much the last chance to get a Brass Rail cheesesteak,” he said.

Sorrentino said the delicious reputation of the cheesesteaks started at the fair. His grandfather, Philip Sorrentino, first brought the sandwiches to the fair in 1938.

On the first day, they didn’t sell very well — so he did a little marketing.

“He had a friend with a printing press who made a sheet of paper that looked like the front of the newspaper saying that the cheesesteaks were the biggest hit at the fair,” Sorrentino said.

His grandfather tacked up the signs all around the site of the fair. The next day his grandfather stood at the grill all day long making cheesesteaks for hungry fair-goers.

This next piece in the final story of the Brass Rail is very bittersweet for Sorrentino. The site of the Brass Rail is slated to become a Royal Farms convenience store. He expects the closing for that sale to be this fall.

“It’s going to be difficult for me to turn in the keys,” he said.