ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

The Brass Rail returns to Allentown Fair for final time

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW0t3_0hS0gFiO00
The Brass Rail, which closed in June, will be back at the Allentown Fair as a food vendor but this will be its last appearance. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

At the Allentown Fair, you’ll have one last chance to get a Brass Rail cheesesteak.

And maybe a few to freeze.

One of the Lehigh Valley’s most loved and missed restaurants, the Brass Rail will be back as a vendor at the 170th edition of the Allentown Fair, which will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

Owner Mark Sorrentino said the business’ 84th year at the fair will be the last.

“It’s obviously a difficult thing for me,” said owner Mark Sorrentino. “The fair was always special. It’s where I got my start when I was 10 years old. My sister and I would peel onions behind the stand.”

The Lehigh Street restaurant closed on June 4 after 91 years of making cheesesteaks, pot roast sandwiches, and family memories. In 2020, Sorrentino, his sister, and restaurant co-owner Pam Ray, signed an agreement of sale for the property with a developer, to find a new location for the restaurant.

But then came the pandemic and the weight of chronic labor shortages, supply chain issues, and historical inflation.

It became clear that continuing the Brass Rail — the way it was for so many years — wasn’t feasible. They announced in late March that they would close the restaurant.

Sorrentino said he will be selling the cheesesteaks, ($8 a piece) as well as pizza, hot dogs and fries. Staff from his restaurant will be back to help him at the fair.

Unlike previous years, the Brass Rail will only have one stand this year, near the main gate. If you want to take full advantage of the opportunity to get the cheesesteaks, you can buy several extras and tell the staff you will freeze them. Sorrentino said they will wrap them and give you the sauce and pickles on the side as well as offer some heating instructions.

“This is pretty much the last chance to get a Brass Rail cheesesteak,” he said.

Sorrentino said the delicious reputation of the cheesesteaks started at the fair. His grandfather, Philip Sorrentino, first brought the sandwiches to the fair in 1938.

On the first day, they didn’t sell very well — so he did a little marketing.

“He had a friend with a printing press who made a sheet of paper that looked like the front of the newspaper saying that the cheesesteaks were the biggest hit at the fair,” Sorrentino said.

His grandfather tacked up the signs all around the site of the fair. The next day his grandfather stood at the grill all day long making cheesesteaks for hungry fair-goers.

This next piece in the final story of the Brass Rail is very bittersweet for Sorrentino. The site of the Brass Rail is slated to become a Royal Farms convenience store. He expects the closing for that sale to be this fall.

“It’s going to be difficult for me to turn in the keys,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allentown, PA
Food & Drinks
Allentown, PA
Restaurants
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Brass#Food Drink#Allentown Fair
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy