Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit
MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department could […]
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield Police responded to 74 Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded there […]
Register Citizen
Danbury 13-year-old learning to walk again after battling cancer, coma: ‘I had to be strong’
DANBURY — It was February when a frightened Jennifer French watched her barely 13-year-old son motionless and hooked up to tubes and pumps in the intensive care unit. “It was terrifying not knowing if he was going to ever recover from that,” she recalled. “We are grateful he did.”
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Woman found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. — A 76-year-old woman was found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). DEEP officials said Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), with assistance from Connecticut State Police Troop B and neighboring fire departments, responded...
Register Citizen
Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe
ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
Man shot in New Haven, in stable condition
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on New Haven’s Winchester Avenue Sunday morning, police say. New Haven Police responded around 12:55 a.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, and located the victim on Winchester Avenue between Thompson Street and Division Street. The 41-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
Woman’s body washes up at Torrington’s Burr Pond: Police
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body washed up on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. The victim was identified as a 76-year-old woman from Torrington, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death. Police said that at this time, there […]
Register Citizen
Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child
ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
Family: Missing Danbury teen found safe
The family of Heidi Logan-Sorenson says she has been found safe.
Register Citizen
Wethersfield police: Two found dead after reports of gunshots
WETHERSFIELD — Two people were found dead late Saturday after a potential shooting, according to police. Officers responded to a Mountain Laurel Drive residence around 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, Lt. Michael Wren said in an email. They found two people dead in a car...
Register Citizen
Milford PD: Stratford man arrested after faux-gunpoint robbery
MILFORD — A man was arrested late Saturday after allegedly holding a person at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm,” according to police. Niza Clark, 18, of Stratford, was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to steal a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.
Register Citizen
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
