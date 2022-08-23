Read full article on original website
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
VIDEO: Auburn's newest commit Daquayvious Sorey goes crazy in season opener
CHIPLEY, Florida - Just a few short hours after Daquayvious Sorey announced his commitment to Auburn, the Top247 wide receiver got his senior season started. The Chipley Tigers faced off against the Rutherford Rams on Friday night. Sorey got his senior season going in a big way with a pair...
Minnesota Football transfers under the PJ Fleck: How have they fared elsewhere?
The transfer portal altered the college athletics landscape in 2018 when it was introduced, and the movement that stems from it is showing no sign of slowing down as we enter Year 3 of its existence. Starting Oct. 15 of 2018, student athletes were allowed to enter their names into a transfer portal, which allows schools to initiate contact with them. While a player entering their name in the transfer portal does not mean a player intends to transfer, the portal's presence gave athletes options they didn't have before. Athletes can pursue and talk to other schools without restriction, all the while remaining enrolled at their present school.
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report
Kansas football players Tanaka Scott and Trevor Wilson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, though the Capital-Journal says the reports were confirmed through the Douglas County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office.
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
Rams-Bengals fight: Aaron Donald swings helmet during 'melee' at joint practice, punches thrown per reports
A major fight broke out between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players Thursday during a joint-practice between the two NFL teams, according to reporters in attendance. The incident was reportedly sparked when things got heated between Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, leading to a swarm of players getting involved in what was described as a "melee" with punches thrown.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Where Nebraska's class stands as the Huskers prepare to start season
Nebraska is set to start their 2022 season. The Huskers will have a handful of 2023 recruits monitoring their season. They currently have 13 commitments in the class which ranks No. 44 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The two Composite four stars that lead the class are...
Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming
Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette talks his top 10 schools, timeline
BALTIMORE, Md.-- Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette cut his list to ten schools last week. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound four star is down to Arizona State, Boston College, UCSB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Buffalo, SMU, DePaul, St. John’s, and Dayton. So far Allette hasn’t taken any visits but plans on using all five of his official visits.
Live Updates: Five-star Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill kicks off senior season against New Braunfels
The high school football season kicks off across Texas this weekend with a ton of great matchups across the state. Denton Ryan will be among several teams getting going on Thursday night when the Raiders square off against New Braunfels at Mary Hardin Baylor Stadium at 7 p.m CT. Five-star...
Alabama basketball lands state's top player R.J. Johnson
The Crimson Tide basketball program welcomed its second commitment for the class of 2023 on Friday in combo guard R.J. Johnson. The Huntsville (Ala.) Grissom product chose Alabama over Georgia, among others, after earning an offer from the staff earlier this month. “It feels like the right place to be,”...
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
BREAKING: Edge Armel Mukam Flips from Stanford to Notre Dame
Woodberry Forest (Va.) high school three-star edge-rusher Armel Mukam had been committed to Stanford since June 26. However, when Notre Dame came calling, everything changed. On Wednesday, the 6-4, 250-pounder announced his decision to flip from the Cardinal to the Fighting Irish. He is the newest member of the Notre Dame commit list.
Predicting Oregon's 2022 defensive two-deep following fall camp
At the time of writing this, in 24 hours, college football games will be played. The long wait is over. Only eight more days separate the Ducks and Dan Lanning with their 2022 season debut against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon begins the season at No. 11 in the...
