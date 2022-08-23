Read full article on original website
I-25 clear after deadly crash with semi hauling excavator
A stretch of Interstate 25 near Mead was cleared for normal traffic on Tuesday morning after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving an excavator on Monday evening. A child was also seriously hurt in the crash as well and taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries. According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was carrying the excavator and another vehicle and ended up crashing into the overpass on I-25 northbound at the Mead exit. This ended up involving a 2011 white Honda SUV being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. The woman was killed and...
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Mother and son found dead from apparent murder-suicide in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother and her 25-year-old son were allegedly found dead from an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Bismarck Police Department, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive to perform a welfare check. At the scene, officers reportedly found Michelle Myers of Tennessee and her son, Dylan Myers, deceased.
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
Amtrak train strikes, kills man on tracks southeast of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- An Amtrak train struck and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks southeast of St. Cloud Friday morning. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the fatality occurred at around 9 a.m. near 97th Street just south of Clear Lake, which is about 14 miles from St. Cloud. It was not on a railroad crossing. Amtrak called it a trespasser incident and said the train was traveling from the west coast to Chicago, Illinois. There were no injuries to the 183 passengers or crew members onboard. The train was delayed due to the fatality. "These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak said. Citing the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak said trespassing on railroads is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Authorities are working on identifying the deceased man.
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway
BEND, Ore. — Law enforcement swarmed the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, late Sunday evening after receiving reports of an active-shooter situation that left at least one person dead and at least one other person injured. Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller confirmed to The...
