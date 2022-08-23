ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Celebrate different cultures at Festival of the Nations

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest multicultural events is back this year, the Festival of Nations, hosted by the international institute. The goal of this festival is to grow an inclusive society. It starts today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then tomorrow it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower Grove Park.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cardinals players make a young fan’s summer

ST. LOUIS — Cooper Davis loves baseball. You can see it in the photos his dad takes of him and shares on social media. Cooper and his parents often travel from their home in Pennsylvania to different ballparks to watch baseball games. Most of the time, they’re following the St. Louis Cardinals, the family’s favorite […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
CARLINVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Get a full-body workout with Generation 3 Fitness

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers with Generation Three Fitness was here Sunday morning with how you can do a full-body workout at home. Shivers advised people who exercise to use weight that’s at least 10% of their body weight or whatever is comfortable and challenging to them. Staying hydrated is also a priority while doing a full-body workout.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Schlafly Beer now served in two new states

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer makes moves in Michigan and Ohio. Beers made by the St. Louis brewery can now be bought in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Schlafly has two St. Louis locations including the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Strider, Contreras lead streaking Braves past Cards, 11-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Friday night. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech

ST. LOUIS – The vaccine manufacturer Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna claimed the companies copied groundbreaking technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic. The patent infringement allegation could lead to a lengthy legal fight between the manufacturers behind the coronavirus vaccines credited with saving millions of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

