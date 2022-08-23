Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
New SSM program offers pay and college credit for St. Louis students
SSM Health has launched a new program that could allow nursing students in the St. Louis region to earn pay and college credit at the same time.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol launches app to help aspiring athletes
Oli Marmol's first year of managing the St. Louis Cardinals is also the first year of a new initiative to help aspiring athletes.
Second annual 370 Lakeside Triathlon returns
Runners get to enjoy amazing country roads and the park trails at 370 Lakeside Park for a triathlon.
Celebrate different cultures at Festival of the Nations
ST. LOUIS — One of the largest multicultural events is back this year, the Festival of Nations, hosted by the international institute. The goal of this festival is to grow an inclusive society. It starts today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then tomorrow it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower Grove Park.
Cardinals players make a young fan’s summer
ST. LOUIS — Cooper Davis loves baseball. You can see it in the photos his dad takes of him and shares on social media. Cooper and his parents often travel from their home in Pennsylvania to different ballparks to watch baseball games. Most of the time, they’re following the St. Louis Cardinals, the family’s favorite […]
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
Pop-up fundraiser to help save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark
Mission Taco Join hosts a pop-up fundraiser and online auction to save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark today, at noon to 6 p.m.
Get a full-body workout with Generation 3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers with Generation Three Fitness was here Sunday morning with how you can do a full-body workout at home. Shivers advised people who exercise to use weight that’s at least 10% of their body weight or whatever is comfortable and challenging to them. Staying hydrated is also a priority while doing a full-body workout.
Grand opening for visitors center at Mo. Botanical Garden
Free admission continues at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Schlafly Beer now served in two new states
ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer makes moves in Michigan and Ohio. Beers made by the St. Louis brewery can now be bought in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Schlafly has two St. Louis locations including the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.
Festival of Nations wraps an hour early due to rain
Despite the late washout, organizers were thrilled to have the festival back at its original location at Tower Grove Park. They estimate around 100,000 people turned out for the festival.
Matt Holliday inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame
Matt Holliday, Julián Javier and Charles Comiskey were officially inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon.
Cardinals fans pack Busch in hopes to see Pujols hit 700 home runs
Cardinals fans packed Busch Stadium Friday for the first home game in a while to watch Pujols make history as he nears home run number 700 for his last season with the team.
Schnucks opens express store
Schnucks introduced its new concept for grocery store shoppers in Missouri.
Warrant reset day in St. Louis gives individuals a second chance
ST. LOUIS — Warrant reset day was held in St. Louis. This day includes people with outstanding municipal court warrants and eligible low-level felony and misdemeanor court warrants. People got a chance to get those types of warrants canceled and they got to reschedule court hearings at no cost...
Backstoppalooza in Chesterfield helps families of fallen first responders
People gathered at the Chesterfield Amphitheatre on Saturday for the 10th annual Ed Nestor Memorial Backstoppalooza Concert.
Bus service cuts due to lack of drivers affecting riders in St. Louis area
Bus riders across St. Louis are having a hard time maneuvering around the area as Bi-State cut service due to driver shortage.
Strider, Contreras lead streaking Braves past Cards, 11-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Friday night. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World...
Fans gather at Busch ahead of Cardinals-Braves game
Cardinals fans gathered at Busch Stadium as they await Friday evening’s game.
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech
ST. LOUIS – The vaccine manufacturer Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna claimed the companies copied groundbreaking technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic. The patent infringement allegation could lead to a lengthy legal fight between the manufacturers behind the coronavirus vaccines credited with saving millions of...
