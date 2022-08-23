Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
740thefan.com
UND Volleyball earns first win of season
MISSOULA, MT. – North Dakota volleyball secured the first win under first-year head coach Jesse Tupac against UT Arlington (3-2) on Saturday morning. North Dakota and UT Arlington split the first two sets in the day’s opening match. UND struggled early as UTA won 25-7 in the first, but they came out strong in the second set to win 25-21. North Dakota took the lead with 27-25 win in the third set, but they were unable to close it out as UT Arlington fought and took the fourth set (25-9). In the fifth set, the Fighting Hawks and Mavericks were neck-to-neck, but UND took the lead (11-7) with a four point run. The Mavericks battled, but they fell to the Hawks 15-12.
740thefan.com
Moorhead, Ada both lose at MN State Amateur Baseball Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.
740thefan.com
Kindred blanks Hillsboro/Central Valley 36-0
HILLSBORO, ND – The Kindred Vikings (2-0) defeated the Hillsboro/Central Valley Burros (1-1) in North Dakota 11B football Friday night. The Vikings got on the board early in the first quarter on a Trey Heinrich 44-yard touchdown run taking a 7-0 lead. Kindred added to their lead with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
UND drops two match at the Ellesyn Invitational
The North Dakota volleyball team fell to the Montana Grizzlies 3-0 and the UC Davis Aggies 3-0 in the first day of the Ellesyn Invitational on Friday, Aug. 26. Despite strong 4-0 start in the opening set against the Grizzlies, the Fighting Hawks were unable to maintain the lead as they lost 25-22. UND ended the first set with 11 kills, seven errors and 35 total attacks compared to Montana’s ten kills, four errors and 31 total attacks. UND kept battling as they kept it close in the second set (25-23), but they were unable to pass the Grizzlies as they added eight kills. The third set saw the largest deficit for UND as they lost 25-15. Despite the loss, North Dakota led Montana 11-9 in blocks and 38-35 in digs.
Comments / 0