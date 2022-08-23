The North Dakota volleyball team fell to the Montana Grizzlies 3-0 and the UC Davis Aggies 3-0 in the first day of the Ellesyn Invitational on Friday, Aug. 26. Despite strong 4-0 start in the opening set against the Grizzlies, the Fighting Hawks were unable to maintain the lead as they lost 25-22. UND ended the first set with 11 kills, seven errors and 35 total attacks compared to Montana’s ten kills, four errors and 31 total attacks. UND kept battling as they kept it close in the second set (25-23), but they were unable to pass the Grizzlies as they added eight kills. The third set saw the largest deficit for UND as they lost 25-15. Despite the loss, North Dakota led Montana 11-9 in blocks and 38-35 in digs.

