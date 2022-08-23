Read full article on original website
Juan Sho Nuff Holly
5d ago
once a qb is hated in pittsburgh it's over for them remember how faster the city turned on Tommy Maddox and kordall Stewart
mburke20022000
5d ago
These critics are harmful to the whole team. It is critical to bring the team together—win or lose. Get a life.
Lynda Thomas
5d ago
Never thought Steeler Nation would be so cruel. we stand by our players. Give him some respect.
