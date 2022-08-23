FOCO Releases Astros Altuve and Orbit 'Fist Bump' Bobblehead

FOCO USA has just released a bobblehead featuring both José Altuve and mascot Orbit wearing City Connect jerseys in space!

There is a new bobblehead on the block, and this one is a "can't miss!" FOCO USA has just released their new Houston Astros bobblehead, and this one features both second baseman José Altuve and mascot Orbit.

While already enticing, the two are in space, wearing their new City Connect jerseys and giving each other a fist pump. It's a two-for-one bobble and you will want to get your hands on it!

This bobble will be limited to just 522 units, and each will be individually numbered for increased collectability. They will also stand at seven inches tall, a sizable collectible.

You can purchase one here using this exclusive link from FOCO .

Houston Astros José Altuve and Mascot Orbit in new FOCO Bobblehead

Each FOCO bobblehead is individually hand crafted which means each one is unique from the other 522. This bobblehead, which plays on the 'Space City' theme of Houston, Texas, will retail for just $120.

If you're an Astros fan, you won't want to miss out on this very unique collectible bobblehead.

