ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOCO Releases Astros Altuve and Orbit 'Fist Bump' Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7KEu_0hS0cbnQ00

FOCO USA has just released a bobblehead featuring both José Altuve and mascot Orbit wearing City Connect jerseys in space!

There is a new bobblehead on the block, and this one is a "can't miss!" FOCO USA has just released their new Houston Astros bobblehead, and this one features both second baseman José Altuve and mascot Orbit.

While already enticing, the two are in space, wearing their new City Connect jerseys and giving each other a fist pump. It's a two-for-one bobble and you will want to get your hands on it!

This bobble will be limited to just 522 units, and each will be individually numbered for increased collectability. They will also stand at seven inches tall, a sizable collectible.

You can purchase one here using this exclusive link from FOCO .

Houston Astros José Altuve and Mascot Orbit in new FOCO Bobblehead

Each FOCO bobblehead is individually hand crafted which means each one is unique from the other 522. This bobblehead, which plays on the 'Space City' theme of Houston, Texas, will retail for just $120.

You can purchase this one of a kind bobble right here using this exclusive link from FOCO !

If you're an Astros fan, you won't want to miss out on this very unique collectible bobblehead.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foco#Yankees#Foco Usa#City Connect Jerseys#Mascot Orbit#Foco Bobblehead#The Space City
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
608
Followers
266
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy