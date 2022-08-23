ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSSuB_0hS0cVRw00

More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is.

The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea.

Most of the dogs that died were under the age of 2 years old. Some were elderly. But this illness is not affecting some breeds more than others.

Many of the dogs died within three days, NBC News reported.

Veterinarians are guessing that the illness is a new strain of parvovirus that affects puppies, the Times reported.

There has been some evidence pointing to that disease, which is contagious — passing from dog to dog directly or when an animal comes in contact with contaminated feces or environments — but when tests were performed, they came back negative, Melissa FitzGerald, the director of the Otsego County Animal Shelter, said on Facebook.

But when a necropsy was done on some of the dogs that died, the tests came back positive for parvovirus, USA Today reported.

“We have not spoken to this until now because we really don’t know anything,” she said on Facebook. “The only thing is to make sure your pets are vaccinated and, at the first sign of illness, get to the veterinarian.”

Parvovirus was first discovered in Europe in the mid-1970s but became less of a threat because of vaccines, NBC News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials

A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Mysterious illness killing dogs in northern Michigan has state, feds investigating

Local, state and federal agencies are urgently investigating a mysterious illness — what the state said has canine parvovirus-like symptoms — that has been killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan. Animal control officials said Monday the cause is unclear. It's also unknown whether it is related to illnesses in dogs reported in Europe as early as 2019 — or whether it can be contracted by humans. ...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Otsego, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Vaccines
ohmymag.co.uk

The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Feces#Necropsy#Europe#Puppies#The New York Times#Nbc News#Usa Today#Cox Media Group
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert

A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Popculture

Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
MICHIGAN STATE
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

13-year-old child with rare brain-eating amoeba opens his eyes: 'We remain hopeful'

The family of a 13-old-boy suffering from a rare brain-eating amoeba announced the child had recently opened his eyes. Caleb Ziegelbauer has been hospitalized for over a month after he visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, in July with his family. After being rushed to the hospital for a prolonged illness by his parents, doctors believe the cause is a Naegleria fowleri amoeba.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy