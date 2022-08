Editor's note: Updated 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to include Starbucks' statement. By a vote of 11 to 5, workers at the 631 S. Glenstone Ave. Starbucks Coffee shop in Springfield voted to unionize this week. It’s the first Starbucks store in Springfield to unionize and the eighth one in Missouri, according to a press release. More than 200 Starbucks locations nationwide have unionized since December 2021.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO