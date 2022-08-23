Read full article on original website
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Healthline
Managing Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: My Story
All my life, I have been a person of size who was extremely active. I played tennis, swam, hiked, and rode my bike for miles. Being large, I was constantly being tested for diabetes, but my A1C would come back normal. Diabetes does not run in my family. But when...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has announced headline results from a Phase 2 trial of CagriSema, a once-weekly subcutaneous combination of semaglutide and amylin analog cagrilintide. In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema...
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
The One Fruit Sleep Experts Want You to Eat More Often
Eating bananas before bed can help you sleep thanks to nutrients like magnesium and tryptophan. Eating bananas before bed may also up melatonin in your body.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Diabetes: New Treatment That Improves Blood Sugar Naturally Appears Safe In Study
People have been using plants and other natural products to treat diseases for thousands of years. A new research led by the Universit of California has found a good candidate for more research. An international team of researchers led by the University of California, Irvine has found that treatment with...
Which vegetables are good for diabetics?
Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
MedicineNet.com
Can You Lose Belly Fat and Weight by Eating Eggs?
Losing weight is a goal for many people with obesity and overweight. Weight loss happens when your daily calorie intake is less than the calories you use during your day. Many types of food are promoted and prohibited by diet plans. People on weight loss plans worry about the calories in an egg. While you cannot lose weight simply by eating eggs, they're a great protein source in any diet.
Healthline
Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease
Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
