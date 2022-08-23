ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Linus Diabetes#Older Adults Diabetes#Novo Nordisk#Diabetes Mellitus#Senior Health#General Health#Biospace#Cagrisema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
scitechdaily.com

A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Which vegetables are good for diabetics?

Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Belly Fat and Weight by Eating Eggs?

Losing weight is a goal for many people with obesity and overweight. Weight loss happens when your daily calorie intake is less than the calories you use during your day. Many types of food are promoted and prohibited by diet plans. People on weight loss plans worry about the calories in an egg. While you cannot lose weight simply by eating eggs, they're a great protein source in any diet.
DIETS
Healthline

Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease

Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy