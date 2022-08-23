Read full article on original website
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Honolulu Little League will represent the West Region against a Nolensville, Tenn., team from the Southeast Region in the U.S. Final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa. The winner of that game will meet the winner of the International...
Injured Little League player’s surgery to replace skull ‘went perfectly,’ family says
A Utah Little League player is resting after surgery to replace his skull this morning “went perfectly,” his family reported. “He has been awake and is now resting in his room,” the family wrote in a message on Facebook. “He has to [spend] 1 night in the PICU [pediatric intensive care unit].
Meet the Teams: Final Four at the 2022 Little League Baseball® World Series
Only four teams remain as they look to take home the Championship Banner at the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series. Fu-Lin Little League (Taipei City, Chinese Taipei) will face Pabao Little League (Willemstad, Curaçao) in the International Championship, with Honolulu (Hawaii) Little League squaring off against Nolensville (Tenn.) Little League in the United States Championship game.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Meet Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola’s Fiancée, Hunter Harrington
MLB baseball pitcher Aaron Nola has proved that he is the Philadelphia Phillies’ ace and deserves a long-term contract. With each passing season, Nola again demonstrates why he deserves to be considered an annual all-star. One person who frequently shows up in the stands has caught the attention of fans. That person is none other than Aaron Nola’s soon-to-be-wife, Hunter Harrington. Looking at her Instagram, you’ll see that she and Nola go on many adventures together. But fans want to know more about this stunning WAG. So, in this Hunter Harrington wiki, we reveal everything you need to know about Aaron Nola’s fiancée, Hunter Harrington.
Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto hadn’t allowed a run in the entire Little League World Series. But in the fourth inning of a Little League World Series semifinal Saturday, a run was in and there was a baserunner on second with just one out. Cohen wasn’t worried. He struck out the next two batters and Hawaii was cruising again, on its way to a 5-1 win over Tennessee and a spot Sunday in the LLWS championship. “I didn’t feel any pressure because I knew I had a great defense behind me,” Cohen said. “Even if I didn’t, I knew someone was going to pick me up.” Cohen finished with seven strikeouts and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer to put the game out of reach, making Hawaii the winners of U.S. bracket. The Honolulu team will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan in the international bracket earlier Saturday.
